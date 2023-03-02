NFL Draft Notes: Jalen Carter, Combine Meeting Tracker, Anthony Richardson

Jalen Carter
- A source for a team picking in the top five of the draft told Yahoo! Sports’ Charles McDonald that Georgia DT Jalen Carter‘s arrest and misdemeanor charges for reckless driving put his stock in “wait and see” mode as teams sort through the information.
- But another source told McDonald that if the information released on Wednesday is the worst of it, the odds are teams will still weigh Carter’s talent more and he won’t slide much if at all: “He’s one of those players that is special enough to survive something like this if this is the worst of the news.”
- Police claim Carter was racing a car that held two others, including one of his teammates, when the car crashed and killed both occupants. He’s been charged with reckless driving and racing, both misdemeanors.
- Carter flew back to Georgia to turn himself in on Wednesday night. He was booked and posted bond about 15 minutes later. (Adam Schefter)
- Carter returned to Indianapolis and will continue with his schedule at the Combine, including interviews, measurements and other activities. (Schefter)
Draft Meetings
Anthony Richardson
- NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein lists some potential landing spots for Florida QB Anthony Richardson, who is one of the most intriguing quarterbacks in the 2023 class. He thinks the Carolina Panthers are the frontrunners for Richardson, as their pick at No. 9 is in a sweet spot to be able to grab Richardson as the fourth quarterback, in Zierlein’s opinion, off the board.
- Zierlein adds the Lions (No. 6 and No. 18), the Raiders (No. 7) and the Commanders (No. 16) are logical fits for Richardson. He’d give Detroit and Las Vegas a high-upside passer to develop and could fit really well in Washington with OC Eric Bieniemy.
- He mentions the Seahawks as a possibility but he’s doubtful the team would spend the No. 5 pick on Richardson and he could be off the board by their second first-round pick at No. 20. The Buccaneers also need a quarterback and pick at No. 19 but Zierlein notes they would likely need to trade up.
- Zierlein notes he can’t entirely rule out the Colts or Vikings, as Indianapolis could fall in love with Richardson and take him No. 4 overall. Minnesota meanwhile is a sneaky candidate to go after a higher-upside alternative to incumbent starting QB Kirk Cousins, whether it’s in a trade up or if Richardson slides to No. 23.
