NFL Fines Panthers Owner David Tepper $300,000 For Unacceptable Conduct

The NFL officially fined Panthers owner David Tepper $300,000 for unacceptable conduct during Week 17’s game against the Jaguars, per Albert Breer.

Tepper issued the following statement after being issued the fine: “I am deeply passionate about this team and regret my behavior on Sunday. I should have let NFL stadium security handle any issues that arose. I respect the NFL’s code of conduct and accept the League’s discipline for my behavior,” via Mark Maske.

Tepper was caught on camera flinging a drink at Jacksonville fans at TIAA Bank Field during Carolina’s 26-0 loss to put them at 2-14 going into the season’s final game.

“All NFL personnel are expected to conduct themselves at all times in ways that respect our fans and favorably reflect on their team and the NFL,” the NFL said in a statement.

Tepper, 66, is one of the NFL’s with an estimated net worth of $20.6 billion. He bought the Panthers from original owner and founder Jerry Richardson in May 2018. Carolina has composed a record of 31-67 since Tepper took over.