NFC Notes: Xavier Legette, Michael Penix, Spencer Rattler, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

Falcons HC Raheem Morris told reporters that the team has a plan when it comes to selecting QB Michael Penix Jr. in the first round and wanted to assure fans that new veteran QB Kirk Cousins is the starter and won’t have to look over his shoulder this season.

“We came up with a decision, this is what we plan to do,” Morris said, via Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com. “And Kirk does not have to look over his shoulder every time he throws a bad pass. Like, that is not the case. So I know I’m going to have to tell you guys once or twice that that is not the case. Like, we are here to go win, and we are here to go win it all. We are here to win as much as we can win.”

Panthers

Panthers HC Dave Canales revealed following the draft that the team was targeting WR Xavier Legette all along and they eventually made a trade with the Bills to jump into the first round and select him.

Legette noted that he had a feeling as far back as the Senior Bowl that Carolina was seriously interested in selecting him.

“We loved him. I’m not gonna sit here and lie about that,” Canales said, via Joe Person of TheAthletic.com. “But I meant what I said: There’s a lot of guys we were excited about at that area.”

“He was our target,” GM Dan Morgan added. “We really liked him, and we went and got him.”

“We had three days we had to meet with teams and each day I had to meet with the Panthers,” Legette said, via Kassidy Hill of the team website. “That’s when I realized, OK, they really want me, and then I just kept meeting with them.”

Saints

At one time, new Saints QB Spencer Rattler was considered the top quarterback in the class. Yet he ended up falling to New Orleans in the fifth round and believes that the adversity he faced is going to help him at the NFL level.

“I think it helps me coming into this level, being able to experience a little adversity early on in my college career, I think that helps,” Rattler said, via Pro Football Talk. “As a quarterback at this level, you’re going to experience adversity if you want it or not. So I think having success, having adversity, that helps shape you as a player and person. I wouldn’t change a thing about college. I’m ready for the next step. I know I’m prepared.”