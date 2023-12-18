NFL Lifts Broncos S Kareem Jackson’s Suspension

The NFL officially lifted Broncos S Kareem Jackson‘s suspension on Monday.
The Broncos received a roster exemption for Jackson, which will give them a short period of time to add him to their active roster.
Jackson has been suspended twice this season and missed a total of six games.
Jackson, 35, is a former first-round pick of the Texans back in 2010. He played out the final year of his four-year, $34 million contract before agreeing to a three-year, $33 million contract with the Broncos in 2019.
Denver declined Jackson’s option for the 2021 season but elected to bring him back on a one-year, $5 million deal after he explored his options on the market. He returned on another one-year deal for the 2023 season.
In 2023, Jackson has appeared in eight games and recorded 51 total tackles, two interceptions and three pass deflections.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!