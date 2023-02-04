NFL Notes: 49ers, Buccaneers, Ryan Jensen, Lane Johnson, Eagles

49ers

49ers GM John Lynch acknowledged the unusual number of injuries they’ve suffered at quarterback this season between Brock Purdy, Trey Lance, and Jimmy Garoppolo.

“I really believe that’s a tough position to play in this league,” Lynch said, via ProFootballTalk. “I understand there’s some players who’ve had incredible durability. As Kyle [Shanahan] said earlier, I think Brock’s been incredibly durable throughout his career. He ran into just an inopportune situation where he’s trying to throw the ball downfield, and he’s got an NFL edge rusher pulling at your arm in the other direction. It’s just not going to hold up, so that stinks.”

Lynch thinks that Lance has had a difficult first two years in the NFL but must prove he can “stay healthy.”

“Trey had his issues and Trey’s had a rough go here the last couple of years. He’s obviously going to have to prove that he can stay healthy, but I know there was periods of my career early on where I struggled to stay healthy, then I went eight years without missing a snap. So that happens sometimes. And yeah, I’m sure people wonder, Jimmy’s had his issues, but believe me, it’s nothing with the way we play our quarterbacks or anything. I think it’s just a coincidence and we look into everything, but I don’t think we have any more of an issue than anybody else. I think that’s a tough position in this league.”

Buccaneers

Buccaneers C Ryan Jensen relayed what team trainer Bobby Slater told him about his ACL injury, which he has now recovered from, noting that there were six major injuries to his knee.

“We can’t really tell about your ACL,” Slater told Jensen, via Dan Pompei of The Athletic. “It’s torn, but we’re not sure if it’s totally torn. Your PCL is torn. Your MCL is torn all the way through. Your lateral meniscus has a bucket handle tear, and it’s flipped into the back nodule of your joint. You have a tibial head fracture and a cartilage fracture in your knee. So there are six major injuries.”

Eagles

Eagles RT Lane Johnson has been dealing with a painful groin injury and is now saying that it feels better ahead of the Super Bowl.

“It’s better now,” Johnson said, via the Delaware County Daily Times. “That first game was going to be a challenge. And honestly, that second game was a challenge. But the first game, for me, personally was a challenge. . . . The [Giants] game for me was hard, really hard because I wasn’t sure I could play. But after that initial contact, I was good. I had better confidence in the second round.”

Johnson has been told that the injury won’t fully heal until he has surgery, which he will have after the Super Bowl.

“It is what it is,” Johnson added. “But it is not bothering me to the extent it was earlier.”

Jeremy Fowler reports that Eagles run game coordinator/OL coach Jeff Stoutland has agreed to a contract extension with the team, despite receiving interest from other organizations.