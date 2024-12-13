NFC Notes: Jalen Hurts, Dan Campbell, Jack Campbell, Eagles, Lions

Eagles

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts reiterated that the relationship between him and WR A.J. Brown is good despite speculation of drama between the two.

“Ultimately, he’s a guy that’s a competitor, he wants to win, he damn sure wants the ball, and he wants to make an impact in the game, and I respect that,” Hurts said, via Around The NFL. “That’s just like all of us.”

Hurts added that the addition of RB Saquon Barkley has taken their already potent rushing attack to a new level, so there hasn’t been as much of a need to attack through the air.

“Things change as dynamics change, and the dynamic of our team has changed,” Hurts said. “We had a great addition in Saquon Barkley, and he’s been able to impact this team in a tremendous way. We’ve always been able to run the ball at a high level. He’s taken it to the next level. It hasn’t changed the main thing ultimately. We’re looking at a piece of our game that we need to be better at. … There’s always this ongoing challenge in that, but ultimately there’s a different team every year, different dynamics every year. You have different coaches, different voices and different visions. So ultimately, you want to come together and try to find the best common ground to go out there and be successful for the team.”

Lions

When appearing on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Lions HC Dan Campbell said they take an aggressive fourth-down approach because he wants his team to succeed in high-pressure moments: “It’s something that I believe in. This league is about pressure and how you handle it. It’s not about things going wrong, it’s about what you’re going to do when things go wrong. The ones who can calm everything down and be at their best in those moments, those are the players and teams I think are really tough to beat.”

Lions

Lions’ second-year LB Jack Campbell is continuing to prove he’s among the top linebackers in the league, already eclipsing his tackle amount from his rookie campaign. Detroit LBs coach Kelvin Shephard thinks Campbell is playing among the “highest level” of players at his position over the last month.

“I told him the other day, I think it was leading up to the Green Bay game, I felt like he’s playing if not the highest level one of the highest levels at that position in the league the last month,” Sheppard said, via Tim Twentyman of the team’s site.

Campbell said he’s trying to become a “leader” around the team and has become more vocal on the field.

“I’m just continuing to progress and improve and learn,” Campbell said. “Especially right now in the position I’m in trying to be a leader. Trying to lead by example but also vocally. Getting guys caught up and in-game trying to make sure everyone knows what they are doing. Just playing within the scheme and not trying to press. All those things have been my focus.”

Sheppard mentioned how Campbell heeded their advice on things he could correct last offseason.

“I’m very pleased. I couldn’t be happier the way he’s progressed,” Sheppard said. “Back in the spring I spoke to some of you all about his progression as a player. We knew there were things that needed to be corrected, and Jack took full accountability and now you’re seeing that.”