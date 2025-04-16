NFC Notes: Draft Visits, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

For the complete list of visits ahead of the draft, check out our updated 2025 NFL Draft Visit Tracker!

Commanders

USC CB Jaylin Smith will take a 30 visit with the Commanders. (Ryan Fowler)

Ole Miss WR Tre Harris will have a 30 visit with the Commanders. (Arye Pulli)

Arizona RB Jacory Croskey-Merrit has a 30 visit set up with the Commanders. (Arye Pulli)

Louisiana Monroe CB Car'lin Vigers took a 30 visit with the Commanders. (John Keim)

Central Arkansas DE David Walker will take a 30 visit with the Commanders. (Tony Pauline)

Boston College DE Donovan Ezeiruaku, N.C. State OT Anthony Belton, Oklahoma State RB Ollie Gordon will be part of the group 30 visit with the Commanders. (Ben Standig)

Texas RB Jaydon Blue had a 30 visit with the Commanders. (Aaron Wilson)

Montana State QB Tommy Mellott will have a private workout with the Commanders. (Tom Pelissero)

Virginia Tech WR Da'Quan Felton had a private workout with the Commanders. (Justin Melo)

Illinois WR Pat Bryant took a 30 visit with the Commanders. (Arye Pulli)

Cowboys

Missouri OT Armand Membou will take a 30 visit with the Cowboys. (Todd Archer)

Montana State QB Tommy Mellott had a private workout with the Cowboys. (Tom Pelissero)

Eagles

USC CB Jaylin Smith has a 30 visit with the Eagles. (Jeff McLane)

Ohio State DT Tyleik Williams had a 30 visit with the Eagles. (Jordan Schultz)

The Eagles worked out Villanova QB Connor Watkins. (Aaron Wilson)

Penn State LB Kobe King took a 30 visit with the Eagles. (Aaron Wilson)

West Virginia OL Wyatt Milum took a 30 visit with the Eagles. (Anthony DiBonna)

Cal LB Teddye Buchanan had a formal Combine interview with the Eagles. (Justin Melo)

Minnesota CB Justin Walley and Navy S Rayuan Lane III took 30 visits with the Eagles, though Lane was a local visit. (Jeff McLane)

Giants

Oklahoma State LB Collin Oliver, CB Korie Black and TCU WR Savion Williams took 30 visits with the Giants. (Dan Duggan)

Penn State LB Kobe King took a 30 visit with the Giants. He counted as a local prospect, though. (Aaron Wilson)

Texas DT Alfred Collins, Ohio State OL Donovan Jackson and Arizona State RB Cam Skattebo took 30 visits with the Giants. (Dan Duggan)

Texas S Andrew Mukuba had a 30 visit with the Giants. (Art Stapleton)

Colorado CB/WR Travis Hunter took a 30 visit with the Giants back early in the process. (Art Stapleton)

Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart had a private workout with the Giants before his pro day in March. (Pat Leonard)