NFC Notes: Draft Visits, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

For the complete list of visits ahead of the draft, check out our updated 2025 NFL Draft Visit Tracker!
Commanders
- USC CB Jaylin Smith will take a 30 visit with the Commanders. (Ryan Fowler)
- Ole Miss WR Tre Harris will have a 30 visit with the Commanders. (Arye Pulli)
- Arizona RB Jacory Croskey-Merrit has a 30 visit set up with the Commanders. (Arye Pulli)
- Louisiana Monroe CB Car’lin Vigers took a 30 visit with the Commanders. (John Keim)
- Central Arkansas DE David Walker will take a 30 visit with the Commanders. (Tony Pauline)
- Boston College DE Donovan Ezeiruaku, N.C. State OT Anthony Belton, Oklahoma State RB Ollie Gordon will be part of the group 30 visit with the Commanders. (Ben Standig)
- Texas RB Jaydon Blue had a 30 visit with the Commanders. (Aaron Wilson)
- Montana State QB Tommy Mellott will have a private workout with the Commanders. (Tom Pelissero)
- Virginia Tech WR Da’Quan Felton had a private workout with the Commanders. (Justin Melo)
- Illinois WR Pat Bryant took a 30 visit with the Commanders. (Arye Pulli)
Cowboys
- Missouri OT Armand Membou will take a 30 visit with the Cowboys. (Todd Archer)
- Montana State QB Tommy Mellott had a private workout with the Cowboys. (Tom Pelissero)
Eagles
- USC CB Jaylin Smith has a 30 visit with the Eagles. (Jeff McLane)
- Ohio State DT Tyleik Williams had a 30 visit with the Eagles. (Jordan Schultz)
- The Eagles worked out Villanova QB Connor Watkins. (Aaron Wilson)
- Penn State LB Kobe King took a 30 visit with the Eagles. (Aaron Wilson)
- West Virginia OL Wyatt Milum took a 30 visit with the Eagles. (Anthony DiBonna)
- Cal LB Teddye Buchanan had a formal Combine interview with the Eagles. (Justin Melo)
- Minnesota CB Justin Walley and Navy S Rayuan Lane III took 30 visits with the Eagles, though Lane was a local visit. (Jeff McLane)
Giants
- Oklahoma State LB Collin Oliver, CB Korie Black and TCU WR Savion Williams took 30 visits with the Giants. (Dan Duggan)
- Penn State LB Kobe King took a 30 visit with the Giants. He counted as a local prospect, though. (Aaron Wilson)
- Texas DT Alfred Collins, Ohio State OL Donovan Jackson and Arizona State RB Cam Skattebo took 30 visits with the Giants. (Dan Duggan)
- Texas S Andrew Mukuba had a 30 visit with the Giants. (Art Stapleton)
- Colorado CB/WR Travis Hunter took a 30 visit with the Giants back early in the process. (Art Stapleton)
- Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart had a private workout with the Giants before his pro day in March. (Pat Leonard)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!