Giants ‘Looked Into’ Acquiring Eagles TE Dallas Goedert

According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, the Giants “looked into” trading for Eagles TE Dallas Goedert this offseason.

“I heard at one point they looked into Dallas Goedert,” Raanan said. “He sounds like a guy who is going to get traded at some point in this draft.”

Although Raanan doesn’t expect New York to make a move for Goedert, he mentions it’s something they are “at least monitoring” going forward.

“Now, I am not expecting Dallas Goedert to get traded to the Giants, but the fact that they checked in on it definitely made me scratch my head a little bit. . . It’s something they are at least monitoring,” Raanan said.

Last month, Jordan Schultz reported Philadelphia was open to trade discussions involving TE Dallas Goedert and DE Bryce Huff, but have yet to make a move for either.

Josina Anderson also reported last month that the Eagles are holding out for “at least a fourth-round pick for TE Dallas Goedert in a potential trade.”

Anderson said Philadelphia is willing to take a future pick in 2026 or 2027 for Goedert. However, she added that “a lower pick and more of a salary adjustment is needed for some teams to continue conversations.”

Goedert, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $5,624,271 contract and set to make a base salary of $1.246 million for the 2021 season when he signed a four-year, $59 million extension in 2021.

Goedert is owed a base salary of just $1,255,000 for the 2025 season to go along with a $5,826,000 option and a $250,000 workout bonus.

In 2024, Goedert appeared in 10 games for the Eagles and caught 42 passes for 496 yards receiving and two touchdowns.