Texas RB Jaydon Blue Has Six ’30’ Visits

Texas RB Jaydon Blue has completed or scheduled six top-30 visits with teams.

Per our 2025 NFL Draft Visit Tracker, Blue has scheduled or taken visits with:

Blue is a third-down back prospect who is drawing some attention for his speed. At Texas’ pro day this week, he was clocked at 4.28 seconds in the 40 yard dash, per Reid, a blazingly fast time.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those 30. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Blue, 21, was a four-star recruit who committed to Texas. He declared for the draft after three seasons.

During his three-year college career, Blue appeared in 38 games and rushed 214 times for 1,161 yards (5.4 YPC) and 11 touchdowns to go along with 56 receptions for 503 yards and another seven scores.