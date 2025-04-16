NFC Notes: Draft Visits, Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

For the complete list of visits ahead of the draft, check out our updated 2025 NFL Draft Visit Tracker!
Bears
- Cincinnati OT John Williams had a 30 visit with the Bears. (Aaron Wilson)
- Washington State WR Kyle Williams will take a 30 visit with the Bears. (Arye Pulli)
- Tennessee DT Omarr Norman-Lott has nine official 30 visits scheduled, including with the Bears. (Ian Rapoport)
- Notre Dame WR Beaux Collins visited the Bears, however, he counts as a local prospect and not a 30 visit. (Ian Rapoport)
- Ole Miss WR Tre Harris took a 30 visit with the Bears. (Arye Pulli)
- Ohio State S Jordan Hancock took a 30 visit with the Bears. (Ian Rapoport)
Lions
- Kentucky CB Maxwell Hairston took a 30 visit with the Lions. (Ian Rapoport)
- Ohio State DT Tyleik Williams will have a 30 visit with the Lions. (Jordan Schultz)
- Georgia OL Dylan Fairchild had a 30 visit with the Lions. (Ryan Fowler)
- Central Arkansas DE David Walker had a formal Combine interview with the Lions. (Justin Melo)
- Oregon DT Derrick Harmon took a 30 visit with the Lions, although there’s a good chance it counted as a local visit. (Erik Schlitt)
- Penn State LB Kobe King took a 30 visit with the Lions. (Aaron Wilson)
- Georgia TE Benjamin Yurosek took a 30 visit with the Lions. (Tom Pelissero)
Packers
- Cincinnati OT John Williams had a 30 visit with the Packers. (Aaron Wilson)
- Florida CB Jason Marshall took a 30 visit with the Packers. (Tom Silverstein)
- Ohio State DT Tyleik Williams had a 30 visit with the Packers. (Jordan Schultz)
- Ole Miss CB Trey Amos took an official 30 visit with the Packers. (Easton Butler)
- Laurier QB Taylor Elgersma, a Canadian prospect who received an invite to the Senior Bowl, will take a 30 visit with the Packers. (Justin Dunk)
- SMU DL Elijah Roberts took a 30 visit with the Packers. (Tom Silverstein)
- Maryland WR Tai Felton took a 30 visit with the Packers. (Tom Silverstein)
- Oregon DL Jordan Burch and Ole Miss DT Walter Nolen took 30 visits with the Packers. (Matt Schneidman)
- Tulane CB Micah Robinson had a 30 visit with the Packers. (LightOnSports)
- Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan had a 30 visit with the Packers. (Aaron Nagler)
- Colorado State WR Tory Horton took a 30 visit with the Packers. (Zach Jacobson)
Vikings
- Kansas CB Cobee Bryant said he took a 30 visit with the Vikings.
- Minnesota QB Max Brosmer took a visit with the Vikings. (Tyler Forness)
- Northern Iowa OL Jared Penning had a 30 visit with the Vikings. (NFL Draft Diamonds)
- Michigan RB Kalel Mullings took a 30 visit with the Vikings. (Ian Rapoport)
- Syracuse TE Oronde Gadsden II took a visit with the Vikings. (Emily Leiker)
