NFC Notes: Draft Visits, Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Cincinnati OT John Williams had a 30 visit with the Bears. (Aaron Wilson)

had a 30 visit with the Bears. (Aaron Wilson) Washington State WR Kyle Williams will take a 30 visit with the Bears. (Arye Pulli)

will take a 30 visit with the Bears. (Arye Pulli) Tennessee DT Omarr Norman-Lott has nine official 30 visits scheduled, including with the Bears. (Ian Rapoport)

has nine official 30 visits scheduled, including with the Bears. (Ian Rapoport) Notre Dame WR Beaux Collins visited the Bears, however, he counts as a local prospect and not a 30 visit. (Ian Rapoport)

visited the Bears, however, he counts as a local prospect and not a 30 visit. (Ian Rapoport) Ole Miss WR Tre Harris took a 30 visit with the Bears. (Arye Pulli)

took a 30 visit with the Bears. (Arye Pulli) Ohio State S Jordan Hancock took a 30 visit with the Bears. (Ian Rapoport)

Lions

Kentucky CB Maxwell Hairston took a 30 visit with the Lions. (Ian Rapoport)

took a 30 visit with the Lions. (Ian Rapoport) Ohio State DT Tyleik Williams will have a 30 visit with the Lions. (Jordan Schultz)

will have a 30 visit with the Lions. (Jordan Schultz) Georgia OL Dylan Fairchild had a 30 visit with the Lions. (Ryan Fowler)

had a 30 visit with the Lions. (Ryan Fowler) Central Arkansas DE David Walker had a formal Combine interview with the Lions. (Justin Melo)

had a formal Combine interview with the Lions. (Justin Melo) Oregon DT Derrick Harmon took a 30 visit with the Lions, although there’s a good chance it counted as a local visit. (Erik Schlitt)

took a 30 visit with the Lions, although there’s a good chance it counted as a local visit. (Erik Schlitt) Penn State LB Kobe King took a 30 visit with the Lions. (Aaron Wilson)

took a 30 visit with the Lions. (Aaron Wilson) Georgia TE Benjamin Yurosek took a 30 visit with the Lions. (Tom Pelissero)

Packers

Cincinnati OT John Williams had a 30 visit with the Packers. (Aaron Wilson)

had a 30 visit with the Packers. (Aaron Wilson) Florida CB Jason Marshall took a 30 visit with the Packers. (Tom Silverstein)

took a 30 visit with the Packers. (Tom Silverstein) Ohio State DT Tyleik Williams had a 30 visit with the Packers. (Jordan Schultz)

had a 30 visit with the Packers. (Jordan Schultz) Ole Miss CB Trey Amos took an official 30 visit with the Packers. (Easton Butler)

took an official 30 visit with the Packers. (Easton Butler) Laurier QB Taylor Elgersma , a Canadian prospect who received an invite to the Senior Bowl, will take a 30 visit with the Packers. (Justin Dunk)

, a Canadian prospect who received an invite to the Senior Bowl, will take a 30 visit with the Packers. (Justin Dunk) SMU DL Elijah Roberts took a 30 visit with the Packers. (Tom Silverstein)

took a 30 visit with the Packers. (Tom Silverstein) Maryland WR Tai Felton took a 30 visit with the Packers. (Tom Silverstein)

took a 30 visit with the Packers. (Tom Silverstein) Oregon DL Jordan Burch and Ole Miss DT Walter Nolen took 30 visits with the Packers. (Matt Schneidman)

and Ole Miss DT took 30 visits with the Packers. (Matt Schneidman) Tulane CB Micah Robinson had a 30 visit with the Packers. (LightOnSports)

had a 30 visit with the Packers. (LightOnSports) Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan had a 30 visit with the Packers. (Aaron Nagler)

had a 30 visit with the Packers. (Aaron Nagler) Colorado State WR Tory Horton took a 30 visit with the Packers. (Zach Jacobson)

Vikings

Kansas CB Cobee Bryant said he took a 30 visit with the Vikings.

said he took a 30 visit with the Vikings. Minnesota QB Max Brosmer took a visit with the Vikings. (Tyler Forness)

took a visit with the Vikings. (Tyler Forness) Northern Iowa OL Jared Penning had a 30 visit with the Vikings. (NFL Draft Diamonds)

had a 30 visit with the Vikings. (NFL Draft Diamonds) Michigan RB Kalel Mullings took a 30 visit with the Vikings. (Ian Rapoport)

took a 30 visit with the Vikings. (Ian Rapoport) Syracuse TE Oronde Gadsden II took a visit with the Vikings. (Emily Leiker)