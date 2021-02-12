NFL Notes: Deshaun Watson, Trevor Lawrence, Kendall Wright

Deshaun Watson
- Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, citing a source, reports that Texans QB Deshaun Watson has a list of teams he’s “intrigued by.”
- Although Fowler did not learn the full list of teams, he was told that the Broncos and 49ers are two organizations he is interested in.
- As for the Jets and Dolphins, Watson probably isn’t interested in New York but views Miami as a better destination, per Fowler.
- However, Fowler also cites “several” executives around the league who believe Texans’ new GM Nick Caserio is firmly committed to keeping Watson as their quarterback.
Trevor Lawrence
Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that there will be 17 teams with representatives in attendance for Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence‘s early Pro Day.
The full list includes 49ers, Broncos, Chargers, Dolphins, Eagles, Falcons, Giants, Jaguars, Jets, Lions, Panthers, Patriots, Raiders, Saints, Steelers, Texans and Titans.
According to Rapoport, some of the notable figures on hand for the session include Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer and offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell, Falcons GM Terry Fontenot and coach Arthur Smith, Jets GM Joe Douglas and assistant GM Rex Hogan and Panthers OC Joe Brady.
Lawrence has been the favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft for well over a year now. Even so, Jordan Palmer, who is working with Lawrence, told Albert Breer of SI.com that the quarterback is throwing simply because he loves competing.
“Reason he wants to throw is he loves ball and he has nothing to hide,” Palmer said. “‘They want me to throw, I’ll throw. Yeah, I’ll throw for everybody. Sounds great.’ For him, he could sit there and say, ‘I’m not doing it and here’s why.’ And you gotta understand where I’m coming from too, my brother [Carson] was the surefire No. 1 pick, no doubt, he played in the Senior Bowl and threw at the combine, because, ‘Give me a ball. I’d love to compete.’ I have nothing to hide. I love throwing.
Kendall Wright
- Former Titans WR Kendall Wright has signed a contract to play with the CFL’s Toronto Argonauts. (Tom Pelissero)