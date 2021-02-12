NFL Notes: Deshaun Watson, Trevor Lawrence, Kendall Wright

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that there will be 17 teams with representatives in attendance for Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence‘s early Pro Day.

The full list includes 49ers, Broncos, Chargers, Dolphins, Eagles, Falcons, Giants, Jaguars, Jets, Lions, Panthers, Patriots, Raiders, Saints, Steelers, Texans and Titans.

According to Rapoport, some of the notable figures on hand for the session include Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer and offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell, Falcons GM Terry Fontenot and coach Arthur Smith, Jets GM Joe Douglas and assistant GM Rex Hogan and Panthers OC Joe Brady.