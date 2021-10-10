NFL Notes: NFLPA, Germany, St. Louis

Germany
- According to Ian Rapoport, the NFL could play a game in Germany in 2022 and will unveil three finalist cities Tuesday.
- The league also announced that they still are planning for multiple games in London as well as a game in Mexico City next year.
NFLPA
- Josina Anderson reports that some team player reps were concerned there wasn’t enough time to properly explore other candidates for the Executive Director position prior to DeMaurice Smith‘s re-election.
- According to Anderson, Smith’s next contract will be negotiated in March. A source tells her that “the amendment passed that will allow the committee to propose a one-year contract which will allow him to serve as E.D. until a thorough search can be done to find the right replacement.“
St. Louis
- According to Pro Football Talk, some in NFL circles have floated the idea of giving the city of St. Louis an expansion team as part of a settlement in the Missouri court system on the Rams’ relocation case.
- This scenario would be in case Rams owner Stan Kroenke fails to compensate the rest of the league for damages in the move, and the league may feel giving St. Louis an expansion franchise would quickly end the case.
- Florio mentions that if the NFL goes this route, they would likely look for another city to host an expansion franchise, bringing the total number of NFL franchises to 34.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!