NFL Won’t Rule On Potential Davante Adams Suspension Until Legal Situation Resolved

According to Ian Rapoport, the NFL is not expected to deliver a ruling on punishment for Raiders WR Davante Adams for shoving a cameraman last Monday until after his legal situation is resolved.

The cameraman filed a police report and Adams was cited for misdemeanor assault. It’s a city ordinance violation, which is a tier lower than a state charge, and carries a possible fine between $250 and $1,000 and/or up to 180 days in jail.

While the NFL expedites reviews for on-field situations, the police report made this a legal situation, and it’s the league’s policy to let those play out so their investigation doesn’t interfere with the legal process.

Adams was expected to be fined and it sounded like a suspension was also on the table. That won’t come until some time down the road, however.

Rapoport says Adams currently has a court date scheduled for November 10.

Adams, 29, is a former second-round pick out of Fresno State by the Packers in the 2014 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3.933 million rookie contract when the Packers signed him to a four-year extension worth $58 million.

Adams made a base salary of $12 million for the 2021 season and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when the Packers used the franchise tag on him at a figure of $20.2 million. He was then traded to the Raiders for a first and second-round draft pick in 2022.

In 2022, Adams has appeared in five games for the Raiders and caught 29 passes for 414 yards receiving and five touchdowns.

We will have more news on Adams as it becomes available.