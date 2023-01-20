NFLTR Review: Big-Name Receivers Potentially Available This Offseason

Teams that need wide receiver help may have fewer options than last year. But the well’s not completely dry. In this issue:

DeAndre Hopkins is the headliner. But Michael Thomas will also be intriguing

Five other veterans who could be available in a trade

Plus one big-name receiver coming off a rookie deal who could be available

The Big Picture: Big-Game WR Hunting In 2023

Back at the NFL trade deadline at the end of October, the Chicago Bears surprised the entire league by pulling off a trade for Steelers WR Chase Claypool, giving up their second-round pick in the process. The shocking part wasn’t the Bears trading for a receiver — they’d been roundly criticized for months for the group they told QB Justin Fields he’d have to make do with in 2022. It was that they gave so much up for Claypool, a talented but inconsistent wideout who so far peaked as a rookie with 873 receiving yards and 11 total touchdowns.

However, Bears GM Ryan Poles revealed he was looking ahead to this offseason, where the Bears are projected to have $80-$90 million in cap space to spend addressing their myriad of needs like wide receiver, and didn’t really see anyone worth spending on.

“Yeah, and that’s part of my job and part of my crew upstairs. You have to do a little bit of forecasting and looking down the road, and I just didn’t feel completely comfortable with that. Not to say that there’s not good players there, I just didn’t feel comfortable with not maybe being a little bit more aggressive at this point,” Poles admitted.

He wasn’t necessarily wrong. Last year’s spending and trade bonanza at the wide receiver position decimated the 2023 class of free-agent receivers. Here’s a current top ten:

Like Poles said, there are some good players in there. Meyers is a tough No. 2 or slot option who will make way more money than people expect in March and has a great shot of actually living up to it, like Jaguars WR Christian Kirk did this past season. Chark has some speed and size that could be interesting if he puts it all together. Smith-Schuster could also be a solid No. 2 receiver.

None of these guys are game-changers, though. At best, you’re getting secondary options and niche role players. Those have their place but we’ve seen in recent years the impact of having a No. 1 receiver. It can spark explosive offenses and accelerate the development of young quarterbacks. Last offseason cemented wide receiver as more important than just about every other position aside from quarterback and pass rusher.

Plenty of teams are like the Bears and in need of high-end playmakers at the position, but those won’t be found in free agency. The draft is one avenue but in addition to being a hit-or-miss proposition, young receivers often take some time to develop, even the ones who have instant success.

Teams looking for wide receiver help will have to get creative. Fortunately for them, there’s a potential pool of veterans who could be available this offseason, either via trade or during the pre-free agency wave of cap casualties. This group isn’t without warts but there’s the potential for a big payoff if teams evaluate correctly. Similar to last offseason, there’s another wave of talented young receivers due for new contracts, and if teams balk at the rising prices, it could result in some trades.

Let’s dive in…

Big-Name Game

Teams are still assessing their rosters and figuring out a way forward for the 2023 season, so in a lot of cases there are decisions on players that have yet to be made. Some have become rather obvious, though, and any discussion about available receivers this offseason has to start with two names:

DeAndre Hopkins Cardinals WR

Michael Thomas Saints WR

Thomas is going to be a free agent and more accessible, so we’ll start with him. After three injury-riddled seasons, the Saints executed a reworked contract with Thomas that basically allows them to designate him a June 1 cut and still reap the savings before June 1. It guarantees Thomas a trip to unrestricted free agency where he can try to restart a career that looked so promising after a monstrous 2019 season.

It’s been so long it’s worth revisiting. Thomas was one of the league’s best receivers in 2019. He racked up 149 catches, which remains the single-season NFL record, for 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns. The year before that, he had “only” 125 catches for 1,405 yards and another nine scores. He was every bit as good as what we’re seeing now from guys like Rams WR Cooper Kupp or Vikings WR Justin Jefferson.

Then he hurt his ankle in Week 1 of 2020, and it caused a cascading effect that basically ruined the rest of that season and all of 2021. Thomas rehabbed his way back and had a promising start to the 2022 season, catching 16 passes for 171 yards and three touchdowns in three games. But he picked up a turf toe injury, one which can be deceitfully hard to come back from. Despite optimism to the contrary, Thomas again ended up on injured reserve, making 2022 another lost season.

Thomas will turn 30 in March and is a long way away from setting NFL records. Obviously he has a significant injury history that teams will have to account for. There will be questions about fit, too. Thomas is ludicrously competitive and works as hard as anyone in the NFL, but he didn’t always get along with teammates and coaches in New Orleans. Any team that signs him will have to be confident that won’t be an issue.

There’s good tape of him as recently as September, though, posting up one of the NFL’s best cornerbacks for two touchdowns. That kind of upside will have GMs looking intently to see if Thomas is worth the gamble, especially because he’s not likely to cost that much on a one-year deal all things considered.

Last but not least, Michael Thomas and Jameis Winston had us believing this would be a fun season. It only lasted 1 week, but it was a fun week. pic.twitter.com/l9rCbxd5jH — Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) December 31, 2022

Hopkins will be a lot more expensive. He’s due a base salary of $19.45 million in 2023, and if he’s traded like many expect this offseason, he’ll likely want a new contract as a part of the trade. And of course, the acquisition cost would probably be at least a Day 2 pick going back to Arizona.

There aren’t the same durability or production questions with Hopkins as there are with Thomas, however. He missed eight games, but six were due to a suspension and the final two were when Arizona was just playing out the string on a miserable season. In the nine he played, Hopkins recorded 64 receptions, 717 yards and three scores, proving he’s still more than capable of being a No. 1 wideout.

As things stand now, Hopkins is the jewel all the WR-needy teams will be chasing this offseason. We looked at five of the landing spots that make the most sense here, but plenty more will be in the mix trying to lure him.

For the ones that miss out or decide Hopkins isn’t a fit, there are a few more options to consider:

Trade Candidates

Texans WR Brandin Cooks

Houston engaged in some serious trade talks involving Cooks at the trade deadline this past season but ultimately it sounds like an unrealistic asking price prevented a deal from getting done. The Texans wanted a second-round pick and didn’t want to pick up any of the $18 million guaranteed they owe Cooks in 2023, which other teams would have viewed as steep for a 29-year-old receiver in the midst of an average season, albeit on a struggling teams.

Cooks expects the team to try and trade him again this offseason, as he wants no part of a rebuild, and perhaps they’ll be more reasonable. If they were willing to eat some of Cooks’ salary, they could potentially get a Day 2 pick. If they insist on another team taking the money, they might have to settle for a fourth or fifth. It probably depends on which teams are interested as to which course of action makes more sense.

Cooks had a subpar season by his standards but he’d been remarkably consistent before that, notching 1,000 yards or more in six of seven seasons since 2015. He probably doesn’t fit the definition of a No. 1 receiver but he could be a high-end No. 2 with his speed. The Browns would make a ton of sense, as he’s exactly what their receiving corps needs and he would be reunited with QB Deshaun Watson. The Giants have some cap space to work with and a massive need at wide receiver. Cooks was a good fit during his one season with the Patriots and they check some boxes in terms of need, resources available and familiarity if they close the deal with OC Bill O’Brien.

Rams WR Allen Robinson

Despite being one of the stars of training camp, Robinson’s disappearance when the regular season started was one of the first signs that the Rams were in for a frustrating 2022 season. Los Angeles struggled to integrate Robinson into their offense, as he had two catches or fewer in three of the team’s first four games. He finished the season with career-worst numbers of 33 catches, 339 yards and three scores in 10 games before a stress fracture sent him to injured reserve.

Robinson’s contract reflects the high hopes Los Angeles had when they signed him in free agency. He’s due $15 million in guarantees between his base salary and roster bonus and counts more than $18 million against the cap. Because of those guarantees, the Rams cannot cut him. Instead they’d have to explore a trade to another team to get that number off their books.

If another team was interested, which is far from a sure thing, the Rams wouldn’t get much. The best-case scenario is a similar situation to last season when the Titans gave Los Angeles a sixth-round pick to take on Robert Woods and his salary. It’s more likely Robinson becomes an albatross on the team like Giants WR Kenny Golladay was this past season. But perhaps the Rams would be willing to toss in some picks in a de facto salary dump, and perhaps some team will see reclamation possibilities with Robinson who still won’t turn 30 until August. The slim possibilities of both are why he’s listed here.

Chargers WR Keenan Allen

Los Angeles is tight up against the cap and there are a few veterans who could provide a ton of savings if they’re released. Allen is one of those. He’s due $15.5 million in base salary, $1.5 million of which is guaranteed, and a $3.5 million roster bonus that is due on March 21. If the Chargers cut or trade him before then, they would save $14.8 million against the cap.

For about three months as Allen battled a hamstring injury, that looked like a real possibility. He came on strong at the end of the year, though, catching 60 balls for 675 yards and four touchdowns in the final eight games. Chargers GM Tom Telesco didn’t sound that interested in moving on at his end-of-season presser.

Still, Allen will turn 31 this offseason and the Chargers do need to reinvent on offense to a degree. Allen and fellow WR Mike Williams are excellent receivers who do specific things at an exceptionally high level — route running for Allen, contested receptions for Williams. Between the two, they might be the slowest receiving corps in the league, however. Keeping Allen doesn’t preclude the Chargers from adding more speed to the position but it does mean less resources to do that and address other needs.

Regardless of what Telesco says, Allen’s age and the cap savings will have other GMs eyeing him as a possible addition.

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans

Evans will be in the final year of his contract in 2023, but how the Buccaneers approach that will depend on a few things. If Brady decides to play in 2023 and decides it’ll be for a different team, Tampa Bay is going to be left with a $35 million dead money charge, a big need at quarterback and a $50+ million cap hole to dig out of. That demands some kind of roster reset. The Bucs have prioritized win-now veterans and pushed a lot of money into the future to maximize their window with Brady. Without him, a longer range perspective would take precedence.

If Brady’s back, the simple solution is to extend or restructure Evans, who will turn 30 in August. If he’s not, restructuring doesn’t make a ton of sense unless they land another strong quarterback to keep their window open. An extension could make sense if they’re confident Evans will continue to be productive into his 30s. Evans has gone over 1,000 yards receiving every year of his nine-year career. History says the chances of age catching up with receivers increases substantially in their 30s, however.

If they’re not confident in Evans aging gracefully, a trade could make a lot of sense. They would have a healthy market for Evans given his track record of production and could get a solid pick or two to help them reload. They wouldn’t be barren at the position either with Chris Godwin and Russell Gage still in the fold.

Raiders WR Davante Adams

For now, Adams isn’t shaking the boat with the Raiders getting rid of his buddy, QB Derek Carr. He was a big fan of the Raiders before playing with Carr in college at Fresno State and enjoys being far closer to family than he was in Green Bay. And if the Raiders land someone like Brady this offseason, it’ll be hard to be upset with that.

Now if the Raiders’ plans at quarterback in 2023 heavily involve someone like Jarrett Stidham, then maybe Adams’ feelings will start to change. It’s also worth pointing out that the Raiders built an out into Adams’ contract just like they did with Carr. On March 17, his base salaries for 2023 and 2024 become fully guaranteed and he’s due a $20 million roster bonus. If he’s on the roster past that point, the Raiders are basically committing to two more seasons with him.

If Las Vegas is rebuilding, is that a commitment they want to make? Do they feel like they’re going to be able to contend in the next two years? If not, wouldn’t it make more sense to trade Adams and direct resources elsewhere? The buzz around Adams has quieted substantially since he said he wouldn’t respond to Carr’s exit by requesting a trade but there are still multiple scenarios where a trade would make a lot of sense for the Raiders. Teams that need receiver help should be mindful of this.

Other Notable Veterans

Bengals WR Tyler Boyd

I would say the odds are strong Boyd isn’t available. Though Cincinnati could save $8.9 million by releasing him, he remains a productive part of their mismatch-generating receiver trio of him, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, both of whom have at least one more season on a rookie contract. Down the road, it’ll be tough to keep all three, but Cincinnati is unlikely to break this group up until it has to.

Vikings WR Adam Thielen

The Vikings will have to make some interesting roster decisions after basically kicking the can last year. Though they finished with 13 wins, the loss to the Giants in the wildcard round showed the team to be a bit of a paper tiger. Whether the front office will approach things the same way is yet to be determined. They’ll probably try to balance getting younger with still staying in contention.

Thielen is one of a number of veterans who hit several specific boxes for the Vikings. They’re on the wrong side of 30 or are old for the positions they play. They were key starters in 2022 but have large cap hits in 2023 and outs in those contracts, though not painless outs. Minnesota could cut or trade Thielen and save $6.4 million, but then be left with more than $13 million in dead money and a need for a new No. 2 receiver.

A trade would give the Vikings an asset and make it easier to replace Thielen in theory but at 32 and with declining production, I’m not sure how robust the market would be. It seems more likely Thielen ends up a cap casualty.

Titans WR Robert Woods

Odds are pretty good the Titans end up releasing Woods given the savings and his lack of production this past season. In almost twice as many games, Woods was half as productive in 2022 as he was for his final season with the Rams in 2021. Perhaps his recovery from a torn ACL impacted that, as did the general moroseness of the Titans passing attack. Those are questions other teams will have to answer when assessing how much Woods has left in the tank.

It is possible that with another year between him and surgery and in a better situation, Woods could have another year as a solid No. 2 receiver.

Expected Cap Casualties

These players are also strong candidates to be cut to save money by their respective teams, as the production does not line up with the cap hit:

There’s not a whole lot separating this group from the previous list of free agents we discussed at the top of this article. At a minimum, they should round out the depth of this group and give teams some more options for supporting receives. There are some semi-interesting names, though. Davis threatened 1,000 yards receiving a couple of times while with the Titans but injuries and bad quarterback play were unfortunately the hallmarks of his time with the Jets.

Bourne inexplicably fell out of favor in New England and you get the sense he’s capable of more than he’s produced so far in his career. Anderson and Valdes-Scantling are speedy deep threats, which carries value in the modern NFL. Perhaps a change of scenery sparks a rebound for Golladay.

Young Trade Candidates

Last offseason, the exploding cost of wide receivers prompted the number of trades, as teams made a philosophical decision whether or not they were comfortable paying what was becoming the new standard asking price. It impacted both veterans and players on rookie contracts negotiating their first major second contract. The Titans dealt WR A.J. Brown rather than pay up, while the 49ers had to smooth over a trade request from WR Deebo Samuel before eventually extending him. The Commanders and Seahawks forked over the cash as well for WRs Terry McLaurin and D.K. Metcalf before too much drama ensued.

Teams won’t be caught off guard by the cost for wide receivers this offseason, so it stands to reason we should see less drama. Still, it’s not unthinkable we see other teams take the same approach as the Titans, Chiefs and Packers did.

Here’s a list of wide receivers who are eligible for extensions for the first time this offseason:

I don’t see a ton of drama coming with the situations for Davis, Mooney or Claypool. Davis is still a supporting figure in Buffalo’s passing game even though he’s outperformed his draft status. Chicago has expressed an interest in extending Mooney, while Claypool will have to show his stuff after making no impact following the midseason trade.

Jefferson has had a historic start to his career and should ink a deal at some point this summer that will be substantial. If it doesn’t reset the market, currently paced by Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill at $30 million a year, it will at least be far less backloaded than Hill’s deal and potentially stronger in some ways. Things seem to be good between the two sides there.

The Broncos, 49ers and Cowboys all have fifth-year options to use with Jeudy, Aiyuk and Lamb and the expectation is they will do so. That buys them an extra year or so to evaluate and negotiate. Lamb has been terrific and statistically is in a similar place Metcalf, McLaurin and Brown were last year. They inked deals in the $23-$25 million range, which is where Lamb will be, if not higher due to cap growth.

Denver might take another season to evaluate Jeudy, who has struggled with injuries but seemed to hit his stride late this past season. The 49ers’ decision with Aiyuk will come down to their long-term planning, as they have a lot of expensive players on offense between Samuel, TE George Kittle, RB Christian McCaffrey and LT Trent Williams. Having a quarterback on a rookie deal one way or another helps at least. And the fifth-year option means they don’t have to do anything this offseason.

That leaves Pittman and Higgins. The Colts emphasize drafting and developing their own players, so it would be antithetical to let a homegrown guy like Pittman leave for nothing in 2024. The question is if they’ll be comfortable with Pittman’s asking price, which could push $20 million a year. If they’re hesitant to pay that this offseason, he could always play out his contract and hope to parlay a big year into a big payday. They’re not in a position to lose talent, so it’s hard to see them trading him.

Higgins will be the name to watch as a potential trade candidate out of this bunch. The Bengals have massive extensions to think about for QB Joe Burrow and his college buddy Chase in the next couple of seasons. Burrow is eligible this summer, Chase next summer. Those two deals could combine to be worth $80 million a year pretty easily. Can Cincinnati afford that and somewhere around $25 million a year for Higgins? It’s a fair question.

If not, the question becomes about timing. The passing attack spearheaded by Burrow and the receivers is one of the main strengths of the team and a reason they’re a Super Bowl contender for the second straight year. Trading Higgins this offseason wouldn’t shut the door on their window in 2023 but it would create a significant challenge. If Higgins isn’t happy about not being extended, they might not have a choice.

If they are able to keep him through the end of his rookie contract, the Bengals would be facing a trick tag-and-trade scenario to try and maximize value for Higgins if they do decide not to extend him. It’s not impossible and Higgins would be worth a lot to other teams regardless. It just becomes way more complicated.

This Week In Football

Nickels & Dimes

Quick-hit thoughts and observations from around the NFL…

9 NFL teams currently have an offensive coordinator vacancy: – Buccaneers

– Cardinals

– Chargers

– Colts

– Commanders

– Jets

– Patriots

– Rams

– Titans — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 19, 2023

The Panthers, Texans and Broncos don’t officially have vacancies yet until they hire a new head coach, but it’s probably safe to add them to the list. If I had to rank these…

Chargers Rams . A gap . Cardinals Panthers Texans Colts Broncos Buccaneers Titans Jets Patriots Commanders

The LA teams are clearly top-tier, with Herbert on one side of town and a chance to join the McVay pipeline on the other. After that, it’s a big gap. I gave the advantage to the teams with a chance to get a young QB to develop…

The Patriots are low because their work environment seems terrible. The Broncos are higher because even after this past season, Russell Wilson seems better than what the other teams could be working with…

Lamar Jackson’s skill set requires a different style of offense. This will be interesting. Well if … you know. https://t.co/H7mM6A80RV — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 19, 2023

Can we just go ahead and nip this idea that Jackson HAS to run the offense Roman built around him? He ran a pro-style offense at Louisville. He’s capable of a lot more than what we’ve seen…