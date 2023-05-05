NFLTR Review: Ranking All 32 Draft Classes

In this issue, we thumb our nose at the naysayers claiming you can’t grade a draft right away:

Ranking all 32 draft classes, B to V

Best picks, biggest surprises, super sleepers & more

Plus, Jordan Love’s unconventional strategy of betting *against* himself

Ranking All 32 Draft Classes

It’s true that no one knows how things will pan out for the 259 players selected in the 2023 NFL Draft last week. We won’t have an idea of the true winners and losers from this weekend for a year or three.

But contrary to what some people will try to say, that doesn’t mean we can’t grade each team’s performance in the draft. We don’t know the future but we know the past, and there are historical trends that can inform how we view the selections that were made. History says about half of the players taken will wash out, and logic says only about half of the 32 teams got materially better.

So here’s our batch of draft grades, sorted and ranked for all 32 teams. Teams with more picks will naturally have an edge over teams with fewer, as will the teams that traded down as opposed to up. We also know that historically teams that draft against the consensus don’t actually end up being smarter than the rest of the league, at least not on average. But teams also enter the draft with different needs and goals, so that’s factored in as well, along with a good old-fashioned dose of gut feeling.

That’s what makes the draft fun. We all get to weigh in with opinions, then sit back and watch how it plays out.

1 – Arizona Cardinals

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 6 Paris Johnson Jr. OT 2 41 B. J. Ojulari LB 3 72 Garrett Williams CB 3 94 Michael Wilson WR 4 122 Jon Gaines G 5 139 Clayton Tune QB 5 168 Owen Pappoe LB 6 180 Kei’Trel Clark CB 6 213 Dante Stills DT

Best pick: Trading back with Houston Worst pick: Jon Gaines Grade: A+ I loved what Arizona did in its first draft under new GM Monti Ossenfort. Even the “worst pick” is more for the sake of listing someone, as while Gaines was the biggest reach per the consensus board, he was also the only lineman in this class to hit under 4.47 seconds in the short shuttle, which has been a big indicator of becoming at least a contributing player in the NFL. The picks were solid, as the Cardinals had needs all over the roster and were able to add at high-value positions like tackle, cornerback, pass rusher and receiver. Johnson is someone the team would have taken if they hadn’t been able to trade back. Ojulari has a lot of fans as a speed rusher and Wilson is a name to keep in mind with some of the uncertainty the Cardinals have at receiver. The real coup, however, was trading back from the No. 3 overall pick with the Texans and getting back Houston’s 2024 first. That could be a top-ten, top-five or even a top-two selection, if the Texans are as bad as the sportsbooks think they might be. Next year’s draft is expected to be a lot better, and if Arizona comes out of this with the top two picks in that draft, look out. That’s a general manager’s wildest dream.

2 – Indianapolis Colts

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 4 Anthony Richardson QB 2 44 Julius Brents CB 3 79 Josh Downs WR 4 106 Blake Freeland OT 4 110 Adetomiwa Adebawore DL 5 138 Darius Rush CB 5 158 Daniel Scott S 5 162 Will Mallory TE 5 176 Evan Hull RB 6 211 Titus Leo EDGE 7 221 Jaylon Jones CB 7 236 Jake Witt OT

Best pick: Anthony Richardson

Worst pick: Will Mallory

Grade: A

This is the type of draft that could get Colts GM Chris Ballard back in the good graces of everyone. It could also get him fired if the first pick doesn’t work out. Indianapolis has finally gambled on a young quarterback, and while Richardson has a long way to go, his upside is almost limitless due to his rare combination of size, speed, arm strength and, yes, actually being a good quarterback. If he puts it together, the Colts will have their own alien quarterback to compete with all the other alien quarterbacks in the meatgrinder that is the AFC.

Athleticism and upside was the theme of this draft, as nearly every pick brings impressive physical attributes to the table. Brents and Rush are tall, long and fast corners, and while Jones didn’t time particularly fast, he’s also over 6-2. Adebawore had one of the best Combine performances of any defensive player ever, and it’s a little surprising he was available in the fourth round. Freeland ran a sub-5-second 40 at 6-8 and over 300 pounds, and Witt is an impressive athlete for the tackle position too.

Downs is the glaring exception to the rule in this class, as at 5-9 and 171 pounds he timed at only 4.48 seconds in the 40, though his jump and agility drills were good. He was the pick primarily due to his polish as a route runner to add a dimension to the Colts’ receiving corps that’s not currently there. Ballard should also be commended for trading back three times and picking up extra fourth, fifth and sixth-round picks. While I listed Mallory as the worst pick because they already had so many tight ends, he was another impressive tested and they had picks to spread around the roster.

3 – Seattle Seahawks

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 5 Devon Witherspoon CB 1 20 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR 2 37 Derick Hall OLB 2 52 Zach Charbonnet RB 4 108 Anthony Bradford OL 4 123 Cameron Young DT 5 151 Mike Morris DE 5 154 Olusegun Oluwatimi OL 6 198 Jerrick Reed S 7 237 Kenny McIntosh RB

Best pick: Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Worst pick: Zach Charbonnet

Grade: A-

Seattle had the benefit of working with four picks in the first four rounds, but the Texans had a haul too and ended up with a far lower grade, so number of picks isn’t always a guarantee of success if a team fritters them away. Witherspoon flew under the radar as an option for the Seahawks at No. 5 overall but if he pans out at the level Seattle is suggesting based on the pick, the team is turning a position that’s solid into potentially an overwhelming strength.

The same is true at receiver. Calling the Seahawks the best receiving trio in the NFL when Smith-Njigba hasn’t played a snap yet is premature. There are questions about his overall ceiling as a potential slot-only player which is why he slipped to No. 20. But with WRs D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett commanding attention on the outside, Smith-Njigba is going to have tons of space to operate in the middle of the field, and he’s shown to be a tough cover in tight spaces. He has all the makings of a matchup nightmare on third down who could quickly become one of QB Geno Smith‘s favorite targets — and speaking of Smith, he was a huge winner when the Seahawks left the draft without taking a quarterback and spent multiple picks on the supporting cast on offense.

Hall, Young and Morris should help with the glaring need Seattle had on the defensive front. Bradford and Oluwatimi provide depth on the offensive line and in an ideal situation develop into starting-caliber players. The big question mark here is Charbonnet. The Seahawks did need a running back, they had only two on the roster and when 2022 second-round RB Kenneth Walker got banged up last season, it hurt the offense a lot. But given the draft capital invested in Walker last year and how good he was as a rookie, it surprised a lot of people to see the Seahawks turn around a year later and invest another second-round pick in Charbonnet, especially because at first glance there seems to be a lot of overlap between their skillsets as three-down backs who are more limited as receivers. Evidently Seattle plans on running the ball enough to give both plenty of work, but it’s fair to ask if a third or fourth-round pick might have been better resource allocation.

4 – Baltimore Ravens

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 22 Zay Flowers WR 3 86 Trenton Simpson ILB 4 124 Tavius Robinson DE 5 157 Kyu Blu Kelly CB 6 199 Sala Aumavae-Laulu OL 7 229 Andrew Vorhees OL

Best pick: Trenton Simpson

Worst pick: Sala Aumavae-Laulu

Grade: A-

Simpson was one of the biggest surprise fallers after being viewed as a top-40 or so prospect. The Ravens were the beneficiaries, plucking the uber-athletic linebacker in the third round. What’s interesting to note is that there’s research that shows perceived “steals” don’t necessarily live up to their pre-draft ranking, and the NFL as a whole was pretty down on this linebacker class. Still, getting a back end of the first player in the third is notable.

Flowers in the first round will likely define whether this class is a success or not as the team adds more weapons around QB Lamar Jackson. He’s explosive but small. Vorhees was a potential early Day 3 pick until he tore his ACL this spring, so the Ravens nabbed a potential developmental contributor at a discount in the seventh round.

I’m nitpicking with the worst selection, but per the consensus big board, Aumavae-Laulu was the biggest reach by Baltimore, going 82 picks ahead of his ranking which suggested he was more of a priority free agent than a sixth-round pick. Still, at that point on Day 3 there’s a rationale to just use the pick on a player if you have a high enough grade.

5 – Philadelphia Eagles

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 9 Jalen Carter DT 1 30 Nolan Smith LB 3 65 Tyler Steen OT 3 66 Sydney Brown S 4 105 Kelee Ringo CB 6 188 Tanner McKee QB 7 249 Moro Ojomo DT

Best pick: Nolan Smith

Worst pick: Kelee Ringo

Grade: A-

Philadelphia has gotten a ton of praise for this draft class and rightfully so. They got Carter, who was widely seen as the most talented player in this class, then doubled back in the first round with a player a lot of teams expected them to take at No. 10. Steen and Brown were values where they were picked, too, and could end up as starters in the next couple of years.

Still, the Eagles took on a little bit of risk with this class. The character concerns with Carter were serious and a big reason he was within reach of Philadelphia at No. 9 overall. The upside is worth the risk but it’s entirely possible Carter flames out, hard. There was a reason Smith slid all the way to No. 30 as well, too, and he might end up being too small to be a full-time player (though I think his athleticism mitigates those concerns).

Ringo was widely expected to be a Day 2 pick so a lot of people have trumpeted the value the Eagles got by landing him in the fourth round. They noted they had a higher grade on him than when he went but they still gambled by trading a third-round pick next year to get back into the fourth for him. Ringo has elite size and speed for a cornerback but slipped due to concerns about his stiffness. If the Eagles had a third-round or higher grade on him, it’s easy to see how they felt comfortable trading the pick, but again, there’s a higher level of risk they’re taking on.

6 – Pittsburgh Steelers

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 14 Broderick Jones OT 2 32 Joey Porter Jr. CB 2 49 Keeanu Benton NT 3 93 Darnell Washington TE 4 132 Nick Herbig LB 7 241 Cory Trice CB 7 251 Spencer Anderson G

Best pick: Darnell Washington

Worst pick: Nick Herbig

Grade: B+

Pittsburgh’s draft looks tremendous on paper because they nabbed a number of prospects who went a lot later than the consensus. Porter Jr. would have been an option for them in the first round at No. 17 had they stayed put instead of trading up for one of the top tackles. They got him with the first pick of the second round and were still able to trade back and recoup what they gave up to go get Jones. Herbig and Trice were taken lower than expected, with some thought Trice could sneak into the end of Day 2 due to his excellent athletic testing.

The biggest value was Washington, who fell deep into the third round due to unspecified concerns about his injury history, including possibly his knee. Asked about it, Washington said he didn’t have any concerns and the Steelers felt good enough about it to still use a third-round pick on him. Washington is an other-worldly athlete and an outstanding blocker. The second attribute should get him on the field even though the Steelers already have a great tight end in Pat Freiermuth.

There’s not really a pick I didn’t like but I do question how Herbig will transition to the NFL. His best asset is his pass-rushing skill, as he played on the edge in college. He might be too small to hold up there in the NFL, though. You can’t knock his intangibles but sometimes those types of players are better in college than the NFL.

7 – Miami Dolphins

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 2 51 Cam Smith CB 3 84 Devon Achane RB 6 197 Elijah Higgins WR 7 238 Ryan Hayes OT

Best pick: Cam Smith

Worst pick: Not taking a true tight end

Grade: B+

The Dolphins only had four picks due to various trades that left them draft capital depleted, but at least right now it looks like they squeezed a lot of value out of what they had. Smith was garnering some first-round love by some draft outlets and is a toolsy prospect to put in the pipeline behind veterans Jalen Ramsey and Xavien Howard. Cornerback was a big weakness for Miami in 2022 but it looks like a major strength now.

I really struggled with naming a worst pick here. Achane was one of the fastest players in the class and gives the Dolphins yet another home-run threat on offense. Hayes went 60 picks later than the consensus and addresses a need for depth up front. If there’s a nit to pick, it’s that the Dolphins didn’t add a “true” tight end in the deepest class at the position in years. But they did roll the dice on Higgins, who will convert from receiver to tight end in the NFL where his athleticism will be much more of an asset against safeties and linebackers.

8 – Chicago Bear s

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 10 Darnell Wright OT 2 53 Gervon Dexter DT 2 56 Tyrique Stevenson CB 3 64 Zacch Pickens DT 4 115 Roschon Johnson RB 4 133 Tyler Scott WR 5 148 Noah Sewell LB 5 165 Terell Smith CB 7 218 Travis Bell DT 7 258 Kendall Williamson S

Best pick: Tyler Scott

Worst pick: Tyrique Stevenson

Grade: B+

The Bears had the worst roster in football last year, so they were never going to address all of their needs in one offseason. I thought they did a solid job chipping away in the draft this year, especially with the focus on the line of scrimmage. Three of their first four picks were aimed at fortifying the trenches on either side of the ball, and if two of them pan out as starters, that’s a big win. Chicago’s trade down from No. 1 overall that added a future first and WR D.J. Moore should also be mentioned as a part of this, as that move was a big win for the team.

Scott has some big fans and drew some lofty comparisons by some evaluators in the scouting community, as he has blazing speed and shows flashes of strong route running. He’s small and has some glitches with his hands but Bears fans who remember WR Taylor Gabriel will appreciate Scott. If he pans out like Gabriel, the pick will be a hit, and there’s upside for a lot more.

Overall I liked a lot of what the Bears did, however, the trade up for Stevenson felt unnecessary. The team gave up a fifth-round pick, which isn’t bad, but they took Stevenson ahead of consensus. He checks a lot of athletic boxes as a prospect and could pan out as a starter, I just have a minor issue with the process.

9 – New England Patriots

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 17 Christian Gonzalez CB 2 46 Keion White DE 3 76 Marte Mapu LB 4 107 Jake Andrews OL 4 112 Chad Ryland K 4 117 Sidy Sow G 5 144 Atonio Mafi G 6 187 Kayshon Boutte WR 6 192 Bryce Baringer P 6 210 Demario Douglas WR 6 214 Ameer Speed CB 7 245 Isaiah Bolden CB

Best pick: Christian Gonzalez Worst pick: Chad Ryland Grade: B Gonzalez not going off the board as the second cornerback was one of the big upsets last Thursday during the first round and the Patriots were the beneficiaries, trading down to add an extra pick and still landing the uber-athletic Oregon cover corner. He brings much-needed size and athleticism to New England’s secondary. The Patriots had a lot of other interesting picks. Sow and Mapu were late risers in the process, in Mapu’s case because an injury prevented him from working out at the Combine. Boutte is an enigma who looked like a future first-round pick his freshman season at LSU, then struggled through injuries and other stuff the next two years. With a sixth-round pick, the Patriots aren’t risking much. The eyebrow raisers are the two specialists, most notably Ryland in the fourth round. The Patriots actually traded up with the Jets, giving a sixth-round pick, to nab Ryland. Patriots HC Bill Belichick has always put way more emphasis on special teams than his colleagues, including the roster spots, salary and draft picks he’s willing to allocate to pure special teams contributors. Perhaps it works out, the Patriots do need someone with more range than K Nick Folk despite the veteran’s accuracy inside of 50 yards. A big reason teams don’t draft kickers high, however, is the success rate isn’t good.

10 – Green Bay Packers

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 13 Lukas Van Ness DE 2 42 Luke Musgrave TE 2 50 Jayden Reed WR 3 78 Tucker Kraft TE 4 116 Colby Wooden DL 5 149 Sean Clifford QB 5 159 Dontayvion Wicks WR 6 179 Karl Brooks DT 6 207 Anders Carlson K 7 232 Carrington Valentine CB 7 235 Lew Nichols III RB 7 242 Anthony Johnson Jr S 7 256 Grant DuBose WR

Best pick: Tucker Kraft

Worst pick: Sean Clifford

Grade: B

As the Packers move into the post-Aaron Rodgers era, they’re going to need to draft well to have a chance to be able to stay competitive. Packers GM Brian Gutekunst is well aware of that and pulled off a few moves to put his team in position to have more hits. He moved up two spots in the first round and added another second in the Rodgers trade with the Jets, then moved back twice during the draft to pick up another fifth and sixth. Green Bay finished with 13 selections, hopefully providing a big influx of young, cheap talent.

Getting help on offense at the skill positions was a major theme, with the Packers double-dipping at tight end with Musgrave and Kraft and adding Reed, who could compete to start right away as a slot receiver. The tight ends give the Packers a lot of versatility to allow them to still be a run-first offense while being able to threaten defenses in the passing game. Tight ends can take time to adjust to the NFL given how much they’re asked to do, so expect growing pains. Both players were highly regarded in a deep class, though.

Van Ness should help pick up the slack for starting OLB Rashan Gary (ACL) as a rookie and eventually replace the aging Preston Smith. There are some interesting developmental players on Day 3 such as Brooks, someone who played on the edge and was productive in college, but at 6-3, 300 pounds has the size to be an interior mismatch. The most perplexing pick was Clifford. The Packers needed to add to their quarterback room, but Clifford was widely seen as a potential undrafted free agent or camp arm. Perhaps the run on quarterbacks in the late fourth/early fifth caught Green Bay off guard.

11 – Dallas Cowboys

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 26 Mazi Smith DT 2 58 Luke Schoonmaker TE 3 90 DeMarvion Overshown LB 4 129 Viliami Fehoko DE 5 169 Asim Richards OT 6 178 Eric Scott Jr CB 6 212 Deuce Vaughn RB 7 244 Jalen Brooks WR

Best pick: Deuce Vaughn

Worst pick: Eric Scott Jr

Grade: B

The Vaughn pick was one of the best in the entire draft for the video alone of Cowboys assistant director of college scouting Chris Vaughn learning Dallas was drafting his son. It was an awesome moment, and the younger Vaughn happens to be a heck of a football player too who slipped the sixth round because he’s only 5-5 and 180 pounds. There’s an opportunity in Dallas for a running back to make a name for himself behind veteran Tony Pollard. Vaughn faces long odds to make the team but he’s been beating the odds to be as successful as he has been already.

The Cowboys have been one of the better drafting teams over the past several years, and despite the reputation of owner Jerry Jones, they’ve done it by being disciplined and focusing on fundamentally strong players. Smith is an outstanding athlete who fills a big need for Dallas at nose tackle, while Schoonmaker flew under the radar a bit in Michigan’s run-first offense. He’s an outstanding blocker but also a better athlete than people realize.

The only question mark from this class is Scott, who wasn’t on the consensus big board and was acquired after Dallas gave up a fifth-round pick in the 2024 draft to get back into the sixth round to select him. That’s a steep cost for a developmental corner, even if Scott has the size the Cowboys are looking for at cornerback.

12 – New Orleans Saints

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 29 Bryan Bresee DT 2 40 Isaiah Foskey DE 3 71 Kendre Miller RB 4 103 Nick Saldiveri OT 4 127 Jake Haener QB 5 146 Jordan Howden S 6 195 A.T. Perry WR

Best pick: Jake Haener

Worst pick: Trading up

Grade: B

While I don’t love the Saints burning a fifth and a future fourth to trade up twice in the fourth round, I do like the players they got with those picks a lot. Of course, the Saints clearly did, too. History suggests both of us are being over-confident in our evaluation skills and staying put would have been more optimal.

Still, the upside of landing Haener could make up for that. The quarterback comparison that’s all the rage right now is Brock Purdy after the 49ers turned the literal last pick in the draft last year into their potential future starter. Haener personally chafes at the comparison but there are a lot of parallels as older, more experienced college starters who win with smarts and accuracy despite limited physical attributes.

I was a lot higher on Perry than even the consensus, which had him as a fourth-round prospect who slipped to the Saints in the sixth. Foskey and Bresee are good athletes who fill a big need for New Orleans on the defensive line. Miller and Saldiveri could be future starters as well.

13 – Cincinnati Bengals

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 28 Myles Murphy DE 2 60 D. J. Turner CB 3 95 Jordan Battle S 4 131 Charlie Jones WR 5 163 Chase Brown RB 6 206 Andrei Iosivas WR 6 217 Brad Robbins P 7 246 DJ Ivey CB

Best pick: Myles Murphy Worst pick: Jordan Battle Grade: B Overall a really solid job by the Bengals taking a traitsy edge rusher who fits their prerequisites for length in the first round and getting another cornerback to keep the pipeline stocked in the second. On Day 3, Cincinnati got a few interesting developmental prospects at the skill positions. Battle is an interesting pick because the Bengals have a few draft picks at safety already. They went with him over investing in a deep tight end class or on a running back to potentially allow themselves to move on from veteran RB Joe Mixon. It’d also be fair to question drafting a punter given the poor hit rate for draft picks on specialists compared to undrafted free agency.

14 – New York Giants

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 24 Deonte Banks CB 2 57 John Michael Schmitz C 3 73 Jalin Hyatt WR 5 172 Eric Gray RB 6 209 Tre Hawkins III CB 7 243 Jordon Riley DT 7 254 Gervarrius Owens S

Best pick: Jalin Hyatt

Worst pick: Eric Gray

Grade: B-

The Giants paid somewhat of a stiff premium to move up one spot in the first round for Banks but he also fills a major need for them as a man cover corner. And after giving up a fifth to get Banks, they made another move up using their fourth-round pick to take Hyatt after he fell all the way to the third round. From a process perspective, that’s not ideal, but like the Saints I don’t mind it as much because of the players the Giants got.

Hyatt had some late-first/early-second buzz but apparently the NFL had more questions about his transition from Tennessee’s unique spread offense than the analyst community. Those are fair. The Volunteers set their receivers up for success in part by utilizing the wider hash marks and numbers in college, spacing that won’t exist in the NFL. That would have made Hyatt a risk in the top 40-50 picks. At the point the Giants got him in the third, though, the speed and playmaking upside were too good to ignore.

The Gray pick wasn’t bad per se, as the team did need depth at running back. It just didn’t stick out to me compared to their other selections. They reached on Riley but at that point in the seventh round, there’s a high degree of variability in grades. If a player has an attribute you like, such as size in Riley’s case, it’s sometimes worth using a pick instead of haggling for him as an undrafted free agent.

15 – Tennessee Titans

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 11 Peter Skoronski OT 2 33 Will Levis QB 3 81 Tyjae Spears RB 5 147 Josh Whyle TE 6 186 Jaelyn Duncan OT 7 228 Colton Dowell WR

Best pick: Peter Skoronski

Worst pick: Will Levis

Grade: B

When I watched tape of Levis along with the other top quarterback prospects in this class, I was not impressed and thought he was clearly the fourth-best of the batch. Levis ended up sliding out of the first round entirely and the Titans traded up into the early second to take him. My criticism of the pick is more about the player than the process. Getting him where they did was good value, and reports were they had a grade on him high enough to consider him at No. 11 and made a few attempts to get back into the first round to take him. A second-round pick on a potential starting quarterback is a good investment. Levis just isn’t stock I want to buy.

This was Titans GM Ran Carthon‘s first draft and a lot of executives in his position will try to just get on base with their first pick rather than hit a home run. At first glance, that’s what the Skoronski pick looks like, as most teams projected him as a guard in the NFL due to having less than ideal arm length despite playing his entire career at Northwestern at left tackle. He has all the tools to be a fantastic guard, which alone would make him a successful selection for a Titans team that needed to rebuild basically its entire starting five this offseason. But if Skoronski pans out at tackle — and indications are the team is open to giving it a shot — then all of a sudden this base hit could become a home run.

16 – Cleveland Browns

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 3 74 Cedric Tillman WR 3 98 Siaki Ika DT 4 111 Dawand Jones OT 4 126 Isaiah McGuire DE 5 140 Dorian Thompson-Robinson QB 5 142 Cam Mitchell CB 6 190 Luke Wypler C

Best pick: Luke Wypler

Worst pick: Dawand Jones

Grade: B-

Jones wasn’t necessarily a bad pick but he is definitely the riskiest pick the Browns made last weekend. He’s enormous at 6-8 and 375 pounds, but history says he’ll need to get under 350 to avoid longevity issues and he’ll likely battle with his weight his whole career. If he can put it together, the Browns will have pulled off a coup by getting a starting-caliber tackle in the fourth round. He could also wash out in a year.

Cleveland used their first two picks on addressing needs, adding Tillman to a receiving corps with no shortage of options and selecting Ika to provide another size boost to what had previously been the lightest defensive tackle room in the league before this offseason. Thompson-Robinson is an interesting backup selection, as there are some tools for him to potentially become a Tyler Huntley-level player.

Wypler entered the draft early and was widely expected to end up in the third round with the number of center-needy teams. He fell to Cleveland in the sixth however and will have the opportunity to develop behind a few other established options, which could be best for both sides in the end.

17 – Carolina Panthers

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 1 Bryce Young QB 2 39 Jonathan Mingo WR 3 80 D. J. Johnson OLB 4 114 Chandler Zavala OL 5 145 Jammie Robinson S

Best pick: Bryce Young

Worst pick: D.J. Johnson

Grade: B-

This draft will be defined by Young and the massive trade package the Panthers surrendered to acquire him. If he turns into a franchise quarterback, it’s all worth it. If not, the team will be set back years. Such is life in the high-stakes world of NFL quarterback evaluation.

Carolina tried to balance addressing needs with supporting Young with the rest of their class and took on a lot of risk in the process. They liked their interview with Mingo so much they took him way ahead of the consensus and skipped out on a pass rusher. To make up for it, they gave up a fourth-round pick to move up for Johnson, a super athlete but also a developmental prospect who’s already 24 years old. Mingo’s a good athlete as well but the relative lack of college production is more concerning for a receiver than it is for an edge rusher.

18 – Kansas City Chiefs

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 31 Felix Anudike-Uzomah DE 2 55 Rashee Rice WR 3 92 Wanya Morris OT 4 119 Chamarri Conner DB 5 166 BJ Thompson LB 6 194 Keondre Coburn DT 7 250 Nic Jones CB

Best pick: Felix Anudike-Uzomah Worst pick: Rashee Rice Grade: B- There were a lot of rumors linking the Chiefs to a trade up in the first round but they ended up staying put and closing out the night with the local selection of Anudike-Uzomah. It’s a solid meat and potatoes pick for a team that needs to refresh an edge rushing group that’s grown old in recent seasons. Anudike-Uzomah has length, strength, athleticism and effort, and drew praise for being more technically advanced than his age would suggest. While I’m optimistic about Anudike-Uzomah, I’m far less optimistic about Rice. The Chiefs made a move up for him in the second, surrendering a fourth-round pick and passing over a number of other receivers who were viewed as better players or better scheme fits, although the receiver landing spots outside of the first round were weird this year. A lot of beauty in the eye of the beholder. Kansas City likes Rice’s size and his hands. While he tested okay at the Combine, Rice struggled at times to separate on tape while playing at SMU, and that area of his game was also exposed at the Senior Bowl. The Chiefs have an explosive offense but aside from drafting Tyreek Hill (a converted running back) they haven’t really hit on any receivers in the draft yet. The good news is the Chiefs don’t necessarily need Rice to play right away, along with the rest of their class. There’s some margin for players like Morris, Conner and Thompson to develop into contributors down the line, in an ideal scenario.

19 – New York Jets

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 15 Will McDonald IV DE 2 43 Joe Tippmann C 4 120 Carter Warren OT 5 143 Israel Abanikanda RB 6 184 Zaire Barnes LB 6 204 Jarrick Bernard-Converse CB 7 220 Zack Kuntz TE

Best pick: Zack Kuntz Worst pick: Israel Abanikanda Grade: C+ Teams usually try to keep their draft plans somewhat of a secret. But everyone could connect the dots about the Jets and their need and desire for help at offensive tackle. That was one factor that led to the team largely missing out on the position, as well as their trade back from No. 13 to No. 15 as a part of the deal to acquire QB Aaron Rodgers. New York had to reach on Warren in the fourth round and there really weren’t many better options short of trading up. The tackles were pushed up the board, so while Warren was a reach relative to consensus, it’s more understandable. Abanikanda was a solid pick relative to consensus and the Jets could use more depth in their backfield. But considering the numbers they already had at running back, using that pick to double-dip at tackle might have been the better play. They did get a potential Day 1 starter for the offensive line in Tippman. The McDonald pick has been criticized the most given the Jets were largely set at edge rusher and there was some doubt whether he’d go in the first round. Some interpreted it as a panic move after the tackles were off the board. I don’t think that was the case, as I think Jets GM Joe Douglas must have had a pretty good idea he’d miss out on a tackle if he moved back based on the pre-draft buzz. I also think McDonald brings fantastic athletic traits for the position and would have come off the board inside the top 31 picks. You can never have too many pass rushers, so I actually like this pick for the Jets. The Kuntz selection was also notable. While the Jets didn’t need a tight end, the value so late in the seventh is hard to overlook. Kuntz tested as one of the most athletic tight ends ever at the Combine. That’s exactly the type of dart throw you want to be making on Day 3.

20 – Los Angeles Rams

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 2 36 Steve Avila OG 3 77 Byron Young DE 3 89 Kobie Turner DE 4 128 Stetson Bennett QB 5 161 Nick Hampton LB 5 174 Warren McClendon Jr OT 5 175 Davis Allen TE 5 177 Puka Nacua WR 6 182 Tre’Vius Tomlinson DB 6 189 Ochaun Mathis DE 6 215 Zach Evans RB 7 223 Ethan White P 7 234 Jason Taylor II S 7 259 Desjuan Johnson DL

Best pick: Zach Evans

Worst pick: Kobie Turner

Grade: C+

With all the financial constraints the Rams had this offseason, they’re going to be leaning on these 14 picks plus another 25-plus undrafted free agents to not only round out the 90-man roster, but also play key depth and starting roles in 2023. It’ll be fascinating to see how it goes, as it’s usually tough to project significant Day 1 roles for players past the first or second round. Los Angeles has no other choice.

The positive is the Rams understood their position and moved back four times to pick up additional picks. They made on trade to go up and tossed in a 2024 sixth, and that was to get back up for Evans, a deal which I actually like quite a bit. Evans slipped to this point because of questions about maturity and some other off-field baggage. From a talent perspective, he probably should have come off the board in the second or third round.

The pick of Turner was the biggest reach per the consensus board. He spent five years at Richmond before transferring to Wake Forest and getting on the NFL’s radar. He’s slightly smaller and quicker than a lot of defensive tackles, which invites some natural Aaron Donald comparisons. That’s far too lofty a comparison for anyone, however.

21 – Denver Broncos

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 2 63 Marvin Mims WR 3 67 Drew Sanders LB 3 83 Riley Moss CB 6 183 J.L. Skinner S 7 257 Alex Forsyth C

Best pick: Drew Sanders Worst pick: Riley Moss Grade: C+ When he was with the Saints, HC Sean Payton wasn’t afraid to give up picks to go get players he liked, and he’s apparently brought the same model to Denver. The Broncos made three draft-day trades, moving up into the end of the second round to take Mims in exchange for dropping 44 slots from the fifth to the sixth, giving up a 2024 third to get back into the third round for Moss and dealing a sixth and seventh to the Saints for TE Adam Trautman. The Moss trade to me was the worst, as while there’s some appeal to getting a third-round pick in the building a year early, a fourth-round pick is a lot to burn. Aside from that, the Broncos did okay even with the limited draft capital they had following the Russell Wilson trade. Mims is a speedy deep threat who is the perfect player to thrive with Wilson as Denver gets back to more of what the veteran was so successful with in Seattle — a run-first offense that attacks deep with play-action. Sanders is a perfect fit with DC Vance Joseph. He’s an outstanding athlete and the best part of his game is his blitz ability, something Joseph is surely excited to feature. Like a lot of linebackers this year, he fell further than expected.

22 – Jacksonville Jaguars

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 27 Anton Harrison OT 2 61 Brenton Strange TE 3 88 Tank Bigsby RB 4 121 Ventrell Miller LB 4 130 Tyler Lacy DE 5 136 Yasir Abdullah LB 5 160 Antonio Johnson DB 6 185 Parker Washington WR 6 202 Christian Braswell CB 6 208 Erick Hallett II S 7 226 Cooper Hodges G 7 227 Raymond Vojasek DT 7 240 Derek Parish FB

Best pick: Antonio Johnson

Worst pick: Brenton Strange

Grade: C+

Teams will always project confidence in the immediate aftermath of the draft and claim things went according to plan, even if they didn’t. Sometimes you can tell when a team didn’t love how the board fell and that appears to be what happened for the Jaguars this year. They traded down a bunch, which is good. They picked up two extra fifths and two extra fourths in the process, with one of those fourths coming in 2024.

However, this draft seems somewhat short on impact contributors. Getting Harrison in the first round was good, especially after trading down twice. He figures to have a bigger role than expected given the suspension for Jaguars OT Cam Robinson, even if it initially looked like Jacksonville took a swing tackle in the first round. The Strange pick hasn’t aged as well. He’s got a smaller build for a tight end but isn’t an outstanding athlete, even if he is a gritty competitor. He profiles more as a role player, as does Bigsby. Both Jacksonville’s fourth-round picks were in the seventh-round range per consensus.

Johnson, however, was seen as a potential Day 2 pick, and the Jaguars nabbed him in the fifth to bolster their secondary. He was primarily a nickel corner in college but he’ll likely move to safety for the Jaguars. Johnson profiles as a Swiss Army knife defender who can play in the box against the run and cover tight ends.

23 – Washington Commanders

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 16 Emmanuel Forbes CB 2 47 Jartavius Martin S 3 97 Ricky Stromberg C 4 118 Braeden Daniels OT 5 137 KJ Henry DE 6 193 Chris Rodriguez RB 7 233 Andre Jones LB

Best pick: Emmanuel Forbes

Worst pick: Overall reaches

Grade: C+

In terms of the players the Commanders drafted, they were able to check a lot of boxes in the needs column. Both the secondary and the offensive line needed reinforcements and both areas got multiple players over the draft weekend. The issue is that the Commanders ended up taking every player in the first four rounds ahead of consensus, sometimes drastically so. Trading down isn’t as simple as it sounds sometimes, as it takes someone who wants to trade up, but it’s hard to believe Washington didn’t have any opportunities to move back and acquire more picks.

That said, Forbes and Martin both had some big fans in other NFL buildings, and Washington is adding two athletic defenders with a knack for big plays to a secondary that was one of the better ones in football last year. Forbes in particular is a fun player, as he returned six of his 14 career interceptions for touchdowns. The knock with him is size, as he checked in during the pre-draft process at 6-1 and 166 pounds. The NFL is becoming more open to smaller players, but having a cornerback that light on defense would make me a little nervous. You can bet offensive coordinators will be running right at him and sending their big receivers over to try and bully him until when and if he shows he’s up to the challenge.

24 – Los Angeles Chargers

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 21 Quentin Johnston WR 2 54 Tuli Tuipulotu OLB 3 85 Daiyan Henley ILB 4 125 Derius Davis WR 5 156 Jordan McFadden G 6 200 Scott Matlock DL 7 239 Max Duggan QB

Best pick: Daiyan Henley

Worst pick: Derius Davis

Grade: C+

What jumps out right away for the Chargers is how they handled the receiver position. Size has been a major emphasis for them in the past which is why it makes sense that they landed on Johnston despite badly needing a dose of speed to their group. Johnston is a better deep threat than his 40 time would suggest and is more dynamic after the catch than either Mike Williams or Keenan Allen, but anyone hoping for a pure speed threat to unlock QB Justin Herbert‘s arm were disappointed.

Los Angeles circled back for that kind of player by taking Davis in the fourth round — far, far ahead of where consensus viewed him. While he’s athletic, he’s a far better return specialist than receiver at this point in his career, and spending that kind of capital on a return specialist is a risky proposition.

Henley was a strong value for the Chargers after he slipped to the third round. He’s smaller but that’s less of an issue in the modern NFL where speed and sideline-to-sideline range is valued over taking on guards in the run game. Matlock and McFadden could also become important depth players.

25 – Las Vegas Raiders

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 7 Tyree Wilson DE 2 35 Michael Mayer TE 3 70 Byron Young DT 3 100 Tre Tucker WR 4 104 Jakorian Bennett CB 4 135 Aidan O’Connell QB 5 170 Christopher Smith S 6 203 Amari Burney LB 7 231 Nesta Jade Silvera DT

Best pick: Michael Mayer

Worst pick: Tre Tucker

Grade: C+

The Raiders wanted to methodically shore up as many holes as possible before fitting in a quarterback as the last piece, so they weren’t looking hard into trading up for a quarterback until the later rounds and instead touted a best player available approach. However, they traded up four times and gave up three picks, which seems a little counterintuitive. For a team with this many holes, it seems like getting the most picks possible and the most chances at landing players who can contribute. But the Raiders have operated counterintuitively a lot over the past year.

As far as the players, Wilson was solid value in the top ten, assuming he’s healthy. Mayer surprisingly slipped out of the first round. He was seen as the best all-around tight end in this class, but less dynamic than some other options, which may have been a contributing factor. He’s an outstanding fit for what the Raiders want at the position, though. Tucker was a surprise at the end of the third round and it sounds like the Raiders highly valued his return ability.

26 – Detroit Lions

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 12 Jahmyr Gibbs RB 1 18 Jack Campbell LB 2 34 Sam LaPorta TE 2 45 Brian Branch S 3 68 Hendon Hooker QB 3 96 Brodric Martin DT 5 152 Colby Sorsdal OT 7 219 Antoine Green WR

Best pick: Hendon Hooker

Worst pick: Brodric Martin

Grade: C

The most controversial draft in the league this year. The Lions were flamed for both ignoring positional value and the consensus big board in the first round, taking Gibbs and Campbell way higher than most expected and burning two first-round picks on a running back and linebacker, positions that have widely been de-emphasized around the league. I like the Campbell pick a little more than consensus, as I think there are reasons to believe he’ll live up to the draft slot. Detroit was at least able to trade back and take Gibbs, moving up in the second round for what ended up being LaPorta.

The Martin pick is easily the worst in my mind, however, given how far ahead of consensus Detroit took him. On top of that, they traded back up to acquire him, giving a fourth and two fifths that they had acquired via various other trade backs. Keeping those would have been shrewd, they might have even been able to use one on Martin.

Getting Branch and Hooker makes up a little bit for some of the early-round reaches. Both players had a ton of first-round buzz in the leadup to the draft, and in the case of Hooker it appears he slid in large part due to his torn ACL. There are also questions about the learning curve he faces coming from a Tennessee offense with limited carryover to the NFL. But teams have learned it can pay off to take cheap dart throws at quarterbacks in the middle rounds. Hooker can heal and learn in 2023, and perhaps down the road the Lions will have an asset far more valuable than the third-round pick they used.

27 – Buffalo Bills

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 25 Dalton Kincaid TE 2 59 O’Cyrus Torrence OG 3 91 Dorian Williams LB 5 150 Justin Shorter WR 7 230 Nick Broeker G 7 252 Alex Austin CB

Best pick: O’Cyrus Torrence

Worst pick: Justin Shorter

Grade: C

It felt like the Bills really wanted to leave this draft with a wide receiver but ended up boxed out when the run on first-rounders started at pick 20 and was over by 24. The next best thing in their estimation was trading up for Kincaid, the top pass-catching tight end in this class. The team already has TE Dawson Knox who they extended on a four-year $52 million contract, but in their post-draft press conference they were selling the idea of Kincaid operating basically as a big receiver.

He certainly can be more dynamic than Knox but the onus will be on Buffalo’s offensive coaching staff to find creative ways to get Kincaid on the field and maximize his skillset along with their other pieces on offense. Every year teams talk about playing more 12 personnel (two tight ends) but even the league leaders are usually under 40 percent of the snaps. Just something to keep in mind when thinking about the potential Year 1 impact for Kincaid.

The fit for Torrence is much cleaner. He should start right away and hopefully give the Bills more of a physical edge they’ve been looking for on offense. However, Buffalo missed out on addressing needs at defensive tackle and middle linebacker — Williams profiles more as an outside option at just 228 pounds — and reached massively on Shorter per the consensus big board.

28 – Minnesota Vikings

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 23 Jordan Addison WR 3 102 Mekhi Blackmon CB 4 134 Jay Ward S 5 141 Jaquelin Roy DT 5 164 Jaren Hall QB 7 222 DeWayne McBride RB

Best pick: Jordan Addison

Worst pick: Mekhi Blackmon

Grade: C

The Vikings entered the draft knowing they didn’t have enough picks to take care of all the needs that remained on the roster. So it’s notable that they figured they could get by enough at cornerback to forego some of the prospects who were left in the first round to take Addison instead, who is a terrific fit in the offense. Addison’s slight frame had some NFL teams worried about if he could hold up as the focal point of a passing attack, but he won’t have to worry about that in Minnesota with Justin Jefferson commanding double teams.

Minnesota traded back three times and up once, netting two more picks in 2023 and a fifth in 2024. They did eventually address cornerback in the third round with Blackmon, but it was a big reach, per the consensus board. Blackmon’s age (24) and size (5-11, under 180 pounds at the Combine) are also red flags.

29 – San Francisco 49ers

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 3 87 Ji’Ayir Brown S 3 99 Jake Moody K 3 101 Cameron Latu TE 5 155 Darrell Luter Jr CB 5 173 Robert Beal Jr. DE 6 216 Dee Winters LB 7 247 Brayden Willis TE 7 253 Ronnie Bell WR 7 255 Jalen Graham LB

Best pick: Robert Beal Worst pick: Jake Moody Grade: C Thanks to playing the compensatory pick game extraordinarily well, including having multiple minority coaches and executives hired away, the 49ers have not lacked for draft capital even after making multiple splashy blockbusters in recent seasons. That’s helped them fill out the roster and even after trading up twice they still had nine picks to use this year. It’s tougher to project immediate impact roles given how late the 49ers were picking, but Brown will compete to start right away at safety ahead of veteran Tashaun Gipson. Latu should have a role with how many multi-tight end sets the 49ers use but he’s really more of a blocker. Luter has the athletic traits to be intriguing down the road at cornerback. Beal is the most intriguing athlete, however. At 6-4 and 247 pounds, he’s a bit on the lighter side for a 4-3 defensive end. However, he’s blazing fast, running a 4.48-second 40 with a 1.56-second 10-yard split, both elite times for his size. It’s easy to see him finding a niche as a third-down rusher and perhaps building from there. Moody was the consensus best kicker in this class and had a ton of interest, so it’s easy to see why the 49ers believed they needed to trade up for him. However, we’re not good at predicting which college kickers will end up being the best pro kickers, so a third-round pick on one is a bet with a lot of risk and not much upside.

30 – Atlanta Falcons

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 8 Bijan Robinson RB 2 38 Matthew Bergeron OG 3 75 Zach Harrison DE 4 113 Clark Phillips DB 7 224 DeMarcco Hellams S 7 225 Jovaughn Gwyn G

Best pick: Matthew Bergeron

Worst pick: Bijan Robinson

Grade: C

Robinson is an outstanding running back and a really talented player. That doesn’t change the fact that using a top-ten pick on a running back is not making good use of a premium asset. The research on that is well-established, to the point where criticizing the pick feels like beating a dead horse. Still, teams keep making the same mistakes.

Bergeron could be a Day 1 starter for the Falcons at left guard and perhaps even a factor at tackle down the road. Phillips fell because he’s undersized and wasn’t an elite tester but he was one of the best defensive players for one of the best defensive programs in the country. It would not be a shock to see him starting sooner rather than later. Harrison has the athletic upside to have a better pro career than college.

31 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 19 Calijah Kancey DT 2 48 Cody Mauch OG 3 82 YaYa Diaby DE 5 153 SirVocea Dennis LB 5 171 Payne Durham TE 6 181 Josh Hayes CB 6 191 Trey Palmer WR 6 196 Jose Ramirez LB

Best pick: Cody Mauch

Worst pick: Calijah Kancey

Grade: D

Tampa Bay’s entering a transition year in 2023. It’s not as drastic a reset as the Rams, at least not financially, but there’s definitely an element of “take your medicine” for the Buccaneers after a successful window of contending, particularly when it comes to the cap and the quarterback position. However, HC Todd Bowles probably can’t afford a disaster season, so there’s a lot of incentive to try to remain as competitive as possible.

With the team out of range of a quarterback, that meant trying to invest in other areas of the roster. The Buccaneers are getting a little old in their front seven so the additions of Kancey and Diaby provide an injection of youth. Tampa Bay didn’t take Kancey dramatically higher than the consensus but his lack of size and length is going to be an interesting fit in their scheme. To me, that was a little bit too risky of a gamble in the first round.

Diaby has some interesting upside but a lot of Tampa Bay’s other later picks were more for role players. On the one hand, there’s something to be said for having an easily projectable role for a Day 3 pick where the expectations are usually low. On the other, there’s not a ton of upside from this group. The best pick to me is Mauch, who can play all five offensive line positions. He should end up as a starter somewhere for Tampa Bay. Also, you can’t look at a photo of this man and tell me he wasn’t born to play offensive line.

32 – Houston Texans

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 2 C. J. Stroud QB 1 3 Will Anderson Jr. LB 2 62 Juice Scruggs C 3 69 Nathaniel Dell WR 4 109 Dylan Horton EDGE 5 167 Henry To’oTo’o LB 6 201 Jarrett Patterson OL 6 205 Xavier Hutchinson WR 7 248 Brandon Hill S

Best pick: C.J. Stroud Worst pick: The trade for Will Anderson Grade: D The Texans left the draft with (arguably) the top two players. So what gives? Why the low grade? Well while Houston did the right thing in the end by taking a quarterback at No. 2 who was worthy of the pick in Stroud, and while Anderson is an exceptionally clean, high-floor prospect at a high-value position of need, the Texans had to give up a lot to trade back up. They surrendered the No. 33 pick this year, a 2024 third and their own 2024 first-round pick to go from No. 12 to No. 3 for Anderson. While the Cardinals tossed in a fourth that the Texans later flipped to the Eagles to recoup a 2024 third, the Texans basically gave up two first-round picks and a second for Anderson. And if the betting odds are right about Houston, that pick could end up being in the top five or higher next year in what’s seen as a far better draft class. This sets up massive expectations for Anderson. He has to be an elite pass rusher to start to justify the cost the Texans paid to acquire him, as opposed to waiting and trying to get a pass rusher later on. Even if he’s “only” good, Houston could come out on the negative side here. If their pick ends up as high as the sportsbooks think, the Texans would either miss a chance at a generational quarterback prospect they love more than Stroud or a chance for a windfall of picks from another QB-desperate team. This is a massive, massive amount of risk the team just took on. As far as the rest of the draft, the Texans double-dipped on a lot of their need positions, including edge rusher, center and receiver. Scruggs went way ahead of Patterson despite generally falling behind him in the consensus rankings, so that will be interesting to see play out. Dell is tiny but comes with the recommendation of Stroud after the two worked out together this spring. The Texans gave up another future pick to go get Hutchinson, who’s a big-bodied receiver.

This Week In Football

Kirk Cousins was going to be in Minnesota and starting the whole season almost no matter what in 2023 but had the Vikings invested significant draft capital in a quarterback, it would have clearly been his last season. Now? With only fifth-round QB Jaren Hall coming in, The draft is arguably the most important offseason event on the NFL calendar, so naturally there’s fallout depending on what teams do or don’t do. Some veterans were pushed closer to the exit last weekend, others came out of the event as winners. Vikings QBwas going to be in Minnesota and starting the whole season almost no matter what in 2023 but had the Vikings invested significant draft capital in a quarterback, it would have clearly been his last season. Now? With only fifth-round QBcoming in, another year or more remains on the table for the Cousins/Vikings partnership , depending of course on how the 2023 season goes. Cousins is in the final year of his deal and could be in demand as a free agent next offseason. Meanwhile, the Vikings, as of yet, don’t have a legitimate in-house alternative. There’s a lot on the line for both sides this year.

The Lions also passed multiple times on drafting a quarterback, eventually taking Hendon Hooker in the third round. He’s no immediate threat to incumbent starting QB Jared Goff as he rehabs a torn ACL, and in fact it’s possible Detroit sees him more as a potential backup than future starter. The Lions and Goff had some contact about a potential extension after the draft. It’s not clear where the two sides stand on a potential deal or the timeline. But with two years left on his deal, any extension for Goff could tie him to the Lions for most or all of Hooker’s rookie contract. The team leadership has emphatically backed Goff whenever the subject has come up. Money talks, though. Are the Lions willing to put more money behind Goff?

Aside from quarterback, the draft was huge for the status of some of the veteran running backs around the league, most notably Bengals RB Joe Mixon . Cincinnati has been glaringly tepid on the subject of Mixon’s future with the team, and had the Bengals taken a back in the second or maybe even third round, it’s possible Mixon could have been released. But with only fifth-round RB Chase Brown coming in and HC Zac Taylor speaking more authoritatively on Mixon’s stats, he seems to be in better standing. Some kind of pay cut or restructure still isn’t impossible but it’d be a surprise to see the Bengals cut Mixon now.

. Cincinnati has been glaringly tepid on the subject of Mixon’s future with the team, and had the Bengals taken a back in the second or maybe even third round, it’s possible Mixon could have been released. But with only fifth-round RB coming in and HC speaking more authoritatively on Mixon’s stats, he seems to be in better standing. Some kind of pay cut or restructure still isn’t impossible but it’d be a surprise to see the Bengals cut Mixon now. The Giants have been busy on the contract front this offseason, and their work continued with a monster extension for DT Dexter Lawrence coming down the pipe this week. Lawrence signed a Daron Payne and Titans DT Jeffery Simmons as fellow defensive tackles who have cashed in big. Rams DT Aaron Donald is still far ahead of the pack at $31 million a year, but it’s looking more and more unlikely that this year’s crop of players will close the gap much further. Jets DT Quinnen Williams and Chiefs DT Chris Jones are the two players who remain up for new deals. The next order of business for the Giants is trying to get an extension done with RB Saquon Barkley before the July 17 deadline, and the two sides are coming down the pipe this week. Lawrence signed a four-year, $90 million deal with a whopping $60 million in guarantees. At $22.5 million a year, Lawrence fits right in with Commanders DTand Titans DTas fellow defensive tackles who have cashed in big. Rams DTis still far ahead of the pack at $31 million a year, but it’s looking more and more unlikely that this year’s crop of players will close the gap much further. Jets DTand Chiefs DTare the two players who remain up for new deals. The next order of business for the Giants is trying to get an extension done with RBbefore the July 17 deadline, and the two sides are expected to reconvene at some point with the draft now in the books.

The other important milestone after the draft is in the first couple days of May when fifth-year options are due for the first-round draft class three years prior. Aside from the situation with Washington and DE Chase Young that we explored last week, there weren’t really any surprises one year or another with who had their option exercised vs declined — with perhaps the slight exception of Browns LT Jedrick Wills who had his option picked up despite bouts of inconsistency the past few seasons. But easily the most notable bit of news to come from the deadline was the Packers’ one-year extension for QB Jordan Love , which they signed in lieu of picking up his option for the 2024 season at $20.272 million fully guaranteed. The extension technically is worth more in potential value than Love was scheduled to make on the option, and he gets $9 million in his pocket in 2023 as opposed to just $2.3 million. That’s the end of the good news, as I can’t recall seeing a player bet against himself like this. The base value of the reworked deal is just shy of $16 million, all of which is guaranteed, with $9 million in upside via 2024 salary escalators tied to various personal and team performance benchmarks. Unless Love has an outstanding season, it’s hard to see him reaching many of those, and even if he does, he’ll still be under contract at a huge discount for a starter. There’s a ton of upside for the Packers in this situation, as they get Love under contract for two years for less than the option. If things go poorly in 2023, he’s only making high-end backup money ($6 million) in 2024. It’s hard to see the appeal for Love. Had he forced the Packers to make a choice on the fifth-year option, he’d either be looking at more guaranteed money over the next two years or the potential to cash in with a $38 million franchise tag and major leverage on an extension if he had a big season, like Giants QB Daniel Jones. At minimum, this shows a remarkable lack of confidence by Love when most NFL players are more than willing to bet on themselves.

that we explored last week, there weren’t really any surprises one year or another with who had their option exercised vs declined — with perhaps the slight exception of Browns LT who had his option picked up despite bouts of inconsistency the past few seasons. But easily the most notable bit of news to come from the deadline was the Packers’ one-year extension for QB , which they signed in lieu of picking up his option for the 2024 season at $20.272 million fully guaranteed. The extension technically is worth more in potential value than Love was scheduled to make on the option, and he gets $9 million in his pocket in 2023 as opposed to just $2.3 million. That’s the end of the good news, as I can’t recall seeing a player bet against himself like this. The base value of the reworked deal is just shy of $16 million, all of which is guaranteed, with $9 million in upside via 2024 salary escalators tied to various personal and team performance benchmarks. Unless Love has an outstanding season, it’s hard to see him reaching many of those, and even if he does, he’ll still be under contract at a huge discount for a starter. There’s a ton of upside for the Packers in this situation, as they get Love under contract for two years for less than the option. If things go poorly in 2023, he’s only making high-end backup money ($6 million) in 2024. It’s hard to see the appeal for Love. Had he forced the Packers to make a choice on the fifth-year option, he’d either be looking at more guaranteed money over the next two years or the potential to cash in with a $38 million franchise tag and major leverage on an extension if he had a big season, like Giants QB Daniel Jones. At minimum, this shows a remarkable lack of confidence by Love when most NFL players are more than willing to bet on themselves. The beginning of May is also when the compensatory period for free agents ends, meaning anyone signed afterward does not count toward the compensatory pick formula. It usually kicks off a mini wave (ripple?) of free agency, as teams can sign and spend just a little more freely. Several notable free agent signings were inked this week: Randall Cobb and Aaron Rodgers are pretty much a package deal at this point, until one or both are ready to hang up the cleats. The Jets inked Cobb to a one-year deal with $3 million guaranteed to reunite Rodgers with one of his favorite targets. For the other 31 teams, Cobb would probably be looking at a veteran salary benefit deal at best. He’ll have some value as an experienced voice while the Jets install new OC Nathaniel Hackett ‘s offense and the new, young receivers get used to Rodgers, but in terms of on-field value, it’s limited at this point in his career. The returns from DT Al Woods should be stronger, even if the veteran is 36 years old. He’s been relatively more productive than Cobb for their respective positions, and he also is probably cheaper. The Jets had a much bigger need at defensive tackle than receiver and Woods should plug a hole, literally, in the middle of their defense after signing to a deal. The Chiefs signed veteran OT Donovan Smith to a one-year deal worth up to $9 million. We’ll see how much work “up to” is doing in this particular report but it seems likely Smith got a strong deal for this time of year. Kansas City needed veteran insurance at tackle, and it will be interesting to see if this changes their plan to move crown free-agent signing OT Jawaan Taylor to the left side. Smith has only played on the left in his career, Taylor has only played on the right. The Bills didn’t love the way the board fell during the draft and ended up not taking a defensive tackle, even though it was an area they’d earmarked to try to address. They pivoted after the draft and signed DT Poona Ford, formerly with the Seahawks, to a one-year contract. Ford’s short but powerfully built and developed into a disruptive role player for Seattle. He should be a positive addition to Buffalo’s defensive line rotation. Baltimore went with a receiver in the first round despite spending big on Odell Beckham Jr. , perhaps because they knew they had a backstop at cornerback after the draft. The Ravens signed CB Rock Ya-Sin to a one-year deal that can max out at $6 million, likely indicating they see him as a starter this season. Baltimore had a big need at No. 2 cornerback, and with cap space freed up by Jackson’s extension, they’re free to fortify the roster.

