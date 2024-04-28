Bills Signing WR Quintez Cephus

According to Adam Schefter, the Bills are signing WR Quintez Cephus to a contract.

He was recently reinstated by the NFL after being suspended for a year for violating the gambling policy. The Lions cut him after his suspension was announced last year.

Cephus, 26, was a three-year starter at Wisconsin before being selected by the Lions in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3,599,288 that included a signing bonus of $304,288. He was entering the final year of that deal when he was suspended indefinitely by the NFL for gambling and released by the Lions.

In 2022, Cephus appeared in four games for the Lions and caught two passes for 15 yards receiving and no touchdowns.