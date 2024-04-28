Saints Officially Sign 15 Undrafted Free Agents

The New Orleans Saints announced they have signed 15 undrafted free agents to the roster.

The full list includes:

Oklahoma State DE Nathan Latu TCU S Millard Bradford Idaho WR Jermaine Jackson Minnesota DT Kyler Baugh Vanderbilt P Matthew Hayball Colorado State TE Dallin Holker Yale WR Mason Tipton Slippery Rock WR Kyle Sheets Boston College G Kyle Hergel Pittsburgh State CB Rico Payton South Dakota State LB Isaiah Stalbird SE Missouri St DB Lawrence Johnson LA Lafayette RB Jacob Kibodi Tulane C Sincere Haynesworth Nebraska G Nouri Nouili

Holker, 24, started his career at BYU before transferring to Colorado State for his final season.

During his final season in college at CSU, Holker caught 64 passes for 767 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games.