Saints Officially Sign 15 Undrafted Free Agents

The New Orleans Saints announced they have signed 15 undrafted free agents to the roster.
The full list includes:
- Oklahoma State DE Nathan Latu
- TCU S Millard Bradford
- Idaho WR Jermaine Jackson
- Minnesota DT Kyler Baugh
- Vanderbilt P Matthew Hayball
- Colorado State TE Dallin Holker
- Yale WR Mason Tipton
- Slippery Rock WR Kyle Sheets
- Boston College G Kyle Hergel
- Pittsburgh State CB Rico Payton
- South Dakota State LB Isaiah Stalbird
- SE Missouri St DB Lawrence Johnson
- LA Lafayette RB Jacob Kibodi
- Tulane C Sincere Haynesworth
- Nebraska G Nouri Nouili
Holker, 24, started his career at BYU before transferring to Colorado State for his final season.
During his final season in college at CSU, Holker caught 64 passes for 767 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!