Steelers Signing CB Anthony Averett

According to PFT, the Steelers are signing CB Anthony Averett to a contract following a tryout at rookie minicamp.

Averett, 29, is a former fourth-round pick by the Ravens in the 2018 draft. He played out a four-year, $3.1 million rookie deal and entered unrestricted free agency in 2022.

He ended up signing a one-year deal with the Raiders worth up to $4 million. From there, the 49ers signed him to a one-year contract.

Averett was placed on injured reserve and San Francisco then opted to release him. He had a brief stint on the Lions practice squad.

In 2022, Averett appeared in seven games for the Raiders and recorded 13 tackles and a pass defense.