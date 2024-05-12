Buccaneers Signing RB Ramon Jefferson

According to Greg Auman, the Buccaneers are signing RB Ramon Jefferson after he tried out for the team at their rookie minicamp.

Jefferson, 23, transferred from Colorado and played for two seasons at Kentucky before going undrafted. He has a history working with Bucs OC Liam Coen.

In two seasons with the Wildcats, Jefferson appeared in 12 games and rushed 30 times for 194 yards (6.5 YPC) and no touchdowns.

We will have more on Jefferson as it becomes available.