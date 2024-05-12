Browns Signing QB Jacob Sirmon

According to Zac Jackson, the Browns are signing QB Jacob Sirmon after he tried out at the team’s rookie minicamp.

Sirmon spent two seasons at Washington and one at Central Michigan before transferring to Northern Colorado in 2022 and going undrafted.

During his six-year college career, Sirmon appeared in 27 games and made 12 starts. He completed 225 of his 363 attempts for 1,365 yards to go along with 11 touchdowns and four interceptions.

We will have more on Sirmon as it becomes available.