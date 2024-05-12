Giants Signing DT Elijah Chatman

According to Aaron Wilson, the Giants are signing DT Elijah Chatman to a contract following a tryout at rookie minicamp.

This appears to be his first contract with an NFL team after going undrafted last year.

Chatman, 6-0 and 291 pounds, played five years at SMU and started four. He was a three-time All-AAC selection, twice as a second-team selection and one first-team.

During his five-year college career, Chatman appeared in 56 games and recorded 148 total tackles, 33 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks, one forced fumble and five recoveries, including one returned for a touchdown.