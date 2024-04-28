Former Bengals WR John Ross Trying Out For Eagles

According to Mike Garafolo, former Bengals WR John Ross is trying out with the Eagles at their rookie minicamp.

He tried to make it with the Chiefs last summer but wasn’t able to crack the roster and ended up on the retired list.

Ross, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Bengals back in 2017. He just finished the final year of his four-year rookie contract worth $17.11 million which included a signing bonus of $10.58 million.

Ross was in the final year of his rookie contract in 2020 after Cincinnati declined his fifth-year option. The Giants signed him to a one-year, $2.5 million deal in 2021.

Ross wound up sitting out the entire 2022 season but signed with the Chiefs on a futures deal at the beginning of 2023. The Chiefs placed him on the retired list during the summer and later cut him.

In 2021, Ross appeared in 10 games for the Giants and caught 11 passes for 224 yards receiving and one touchdown.