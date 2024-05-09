NFC Notes: Darius Slayton, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said during a recent radio appearance that the salary cap restricted the team from pursuing RB Derrick Henry in free agency. Several reports have also shot down rumors that the team is interested in trading for Steelers RB Najee Harris.

“Well, first of all, nothing but respect for Derrick Henry,” Jones said, via Pro Football Talk. “I mean, he’s one of the top backs in this league. He’s had one of the great careers in this league. I wish him nothing but the best with the Ravens. I’m sure a great place for him. Our situation is just, you know, and no one ever wants to say it, but it’s salary cap, and we just didn’t have the money to allocate to that position in terms of where we were from a cap standpoint, knowing what we’re looking at with Dak [Prescott] and certainly Micah [Parsons] and CeeDee Lamb. We just didn’t have those type of resources to allocate to that position or we probably would’ve already had it filled with Tony Pollard. We hated to lose Tony Pollard. We had to lose Zeke the year before from a cap standpoint. And, you know, we just didn’t have the dollars to allocate to the running back position. And, certainly, looking to do it in a more efficient way in terms of how it complements the rest of our offensive roster.”

Eagles

Eagles rookie LB Jeremiah Trotter, Jr. said he doesn’t feel pressure to live up to his father’s legacy.

“Honestly, for me I didn’t feel like there was any pressure,” Trotter said, via PFT. “My dad would always talk to me and say there is no pressure. ‘You’re your own player, your own man. You have your own you journey.’ We’re different, as far as how we play the game. And I just got to go out there and be me, use the tools that God blessed me with and use them to the best of my ability and try to be the best player I can be as an individual. I don’t feel like there is any pressure to live up to his legacy or anything. I don’t feel like there is a weight on my back. I’m just trying to get to work and just be the best I can be.”

Giants

Giants WR Darius Slayton is not present at the beginning of voluntary workouts amidst contract talks. Slayton updated where they stand and believes a deal will come to fruition in due time.

“Right now, my agent (Michael Perrett) and (general manager) Joe (Schoen), they’re in negotiations. They’re talking,” Slayton said, via ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. “Hopefully, we’ll come to a resolution here soon.”

“I don’t think it will get to that point,” he added about talks taking into training camp. “Like I said, it’s been good, constant communication throughout the whole process. It’ll be resolved soon.”