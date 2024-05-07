Patriots Interviewing Eagles Director Of Scouting Brandon Hunt For Lead Personnel Job

Albert Breer reports that the Patriots are interviewing Eagles director of scouting Brandon Hunt for their top football executive position on Wednesday in Foxboro.

Hunt is the first known external interview for the Patriots’ job.

Multiple executives have declined to interview for the job up to this point, but the team is required to fulfill the Rooney Rule requirements before hiring anyone.

Eliot Wolf has served as the Patriots defacto GM this offseason and he’s being considered for the full-time job.

Hunt was a graduate assistant at Indiana University of Pennsylvania before taking his first NFL job as a front-office intern for the Steelers in 2005.

After two seasons in Pittsburgh, Hunt was hired as a pro scout for the Texans. He returned to the Steelers as their pro scouting coordinator in 2009 and he held the job until 2022.

The Eagles hired Hunt as a front-office executive in 2022.