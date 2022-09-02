NFLTR Review: Definitive Backup Quarterback Power Rankings

Ever wondered who the NFL’s best backup quarterbacks are? Wonder no more:

Stop me if you’ve heard this phrase before. “Boy [Team X] sure is fortunate they have one of the best backup quarterbacks in football.” No shortage of broadcasters, media analysts, coaches and fans have said something to that effect, and simple logic dictates most of them are exaggerating.

Well for the 16 of you out there who get annoyed by that and want a conclusive ranking of the league’s backup quarterbacks, look no further. With teams focusing on shoring up the depth across their rosters this week, it’s the perfect time to break down the 32 best No. 2’s at the game’s most important position.

I’ve also included win/loss record, touchdown to interception ratio and adjusted net yards per attempt to provide a snapshot of what teams ask from their backups — steady the ship and avoid the team from spiraling, don’t turn the ball over and keep the offense moving.

Jimmy Garoppolo 1 – 49ers QB

W/L Record: 33-14

TD/INT: 71-38

ANY/A: 7.12

No. 1 is pretty obvious, as no one else on the list even comes close to having a resume like Garoppolo’s, statistically and in terms of winning games. Garoppolo’s good enough to be starting elsewhere and probably would be if not for a set of specific circumstances this offseason. When the 49ers say they feel fortunate to have two starting-caliber quarterbacks, they’re one of the only teams not overly gassing up their own guys.

Teddy Bridgewater 2 – Dolphins QB

W/L Record: 33-30

TD/INT: 71-43

ANY/A: 5.99

Teams want their backup quarterbacks to play efficient football, distributing the ball to the open man and avoiding turnovers. Basically, the game manager role. That’s something that suits Bridgewater’s skillset quite well. His arm strength limits the areas of the field he can attack but Bridgewater has pinpoint accuracy and generally makes great decisions.

Nick Foles 3 – Colts QB

W/L Record: 29-27

TD/INT: 81-43

ANY/A: 5.95

Foles is the perfect backup quarterback. The longer he stays in the lineup, the more likely he is to wilt. But he’s capable of scintillating stretches of play, like in 2018 when he led the Eagles to a Super Bowl victory. Hard to ask for much more if you’re looking for someone to steady the ship for a few games.

Andy Dalton 4 – Saints QB

W/L Record: 77-69-2

TD/INT: 226-135

ANY/A: 5.93

When Dalton was the starter in Cincinnati, he was often referred to as football’s equivalent of the Mendoza line at quarterback. If your quarterback was worse than him, you needed a new one. You’d be hard-pressed to find many other backup quarterbacks as accomplished as Dalton, however. The Saints have a strong enough supporting cast that should they need to turn to Dalton, it won’t be too steep of a dropoff from Jameis Winston.

Tyrod Taylor 5 – Giants QB

W/L Record: 26-25-1

TD/INT: 59-25

ANY/A: 5.83

Although Taylor isn’t the most prolific passer on this list, he’s among the top backups in football for two reasons. His mobility gives him an ability to create when the play breaks down and in the run game, which is an edge over a lot of other backups. Taylor also takes care of the football extraordinarily well. He’s not going to win a lot of shootouts, but that’s not the job of a backup quarterback. Their job is to keep you in it and make enough plays to win, and Taylor’s well-suited for that.

Joe Flacco 6 – Jets QB

W/L Record: 98-78

TD/INT: 227-144

ANY/A: 5.67

Flacco was never the most dynamic quarterback even at his peak but it really seemed like he phoned it in at one point. His arm is plenty strong but he turned into a dink and dunk passer for a while. There were some flashes of production last season, though, and the Jets will try to recapture that for however long they have to lean on Flacco this year.

7 – Steelers QB Kenny Pickett

Rookie

It’s a little challenging to rank Pickett as he enters the NFL as an unproven rookie. He does have the pedigree of being a first-round pick, and that elevates him over a number of other options here. He was solid in the preseason as well even though he wasn’t asked to do much, completing 29-36 passes for 261 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Jordan Love 8 – Packers QB

W/L Record: 0-1

TD/INT: 2-3

ANY/A: 4.51

In his lone start last season, Love wasn’t good and the Packers suffered one of their only three regular-season losses. And if you just looked at Love’s preseason box scores this year, you wouldn’t think he’d taken much of a step forward. However, the stats don’t show how Love has become a slightly more consistent playmaker, showing the playmaking streak that convinced the Packers to trade up into the first round to take him. There are still too many inaccurate passes and forced balls into coverage to feel truly confident in him as a starting option. But it’s hard to rank him much lower than this based on upside alone.

Case Keenum 9 – Bills QB

W/L Record: 29-35

TD/INT: 78-48

ANY/A: 5.81

The 2017 season Keenum had in Minnesota is one of the best single-season efforts of anyone on this list. Keenum threw 22 touchdowns to just seven interceptions and led the Vikings to an 11-3 record and an upset over the Saints in the famed Minneapolis Miracle. He has struggled to recapture that magic in other seasons, which is why he’s been relegated to backup status. In that department, he stacks up pretty well.

Gardner Minshew 9 – Eagles QB

W/L Record: 8-14

TD/INT: 41-12

ANY/A: 6.39

While the win/loss record is unimpressive, Minshew’s statistical production stands out given he’s played the bulk of his career on some horrendous Jaguars teams. He’s not the most gifted quarterback physically, but he has enough mobility to hurt defenses with his legs and an aggressive streak to hit passes down the field. There’s a little Ryan Fitzpatrick to his game. It would not be a surprise to see him get a crack at a starting job down the road.

Taylor Heinicke 10 – Commanders QB

W/L Record: 7-9

TD/INT: 22-14

ANY/A: 5.22

Another diminutive but gutsy quarterback, Heinicke got his shot at the starting job in 2021 and gave it his all. He’s a fiery competitor with a knack for making plays, but at the end of the day the athletic limitations capped his and the team’s ceiling, which is why Washington traded for Carson Wentz. Heinicke has proven a lot and come a long way for someone who was ready to move on to a second career as an accountant in 2020.

Drew Lock 11 – Seahawks QB

W/L Record: 8-13

TD/INT: 25-20

ANY/A: 5.57

Lock’s penchant for turnovers is not a trait most coaches appreciate in their backup quarterbacks. But he has a big arm and an ability to attack down the field which sets him apart from most of the other players in this position. He probably won’t get many, if any, more chances to prove he can be a starter after this season, and he’s already failed to beat out Geno Smith who realistically would probably be in about this same spot, maybe lower, if the roles were switched. That arm talent could keep him employed for many more years, however, if he can minimize the mistakes.

Tyler Huntley 12 – Ravens QB

W/L Record: 1-3

TD/INT: 3-4

ANY/A: 4.12

Pressed into starting duty last year when Lamar Jackson went down, Huntley didn’t save the Ravens’ season. But he flashed an intriguing skillset, especially on the ground. He racked up an additional 294 yards rushing and two touchdowns to go along with over 1,000 yards passing, three touchdowns and four interceptions in the five games he saw significant action. Usually the playbook constricts when the backup comes into the game, but Huntley’s mobility still gives the offense a potential edge when he’s in the game. He’s well-suited to the Ravens’ unique offense.

Mason Rudolph 13 – Steelers QB

W/L Record: 5-4-1

TD/INT: 16-11

ANY/A: 5.15

It hasn’t always been pretty when Rudolph has started the past three seasons. But he has a winning record which is not something many backups on this list can say, even if Rudolph has had the benefit of playing for a successful Steelers franchise.

Sam Darnold 14 – Panthers QB

W/L Record: 17-32

TD/INT: 54-52

ANY/A: 4.84

Last season ended any remaining hope of Darnold being a viable NFL starter. However, it did offer a glimmer of how he can continue his career as a backup. Darnold remains talented and he can turn in decent stretches of competent and even efficient play. Sooner or later, though, his brain short circuits, especially when there’s pressure, and the baffling mistakes come in. Obviously a backup who turns the ball over is bad, but if Darnold isn’t counted on for a full season, it could minimize that aspect of his game. Just look at Carolina’s 3-0 start last season before the wheels came off.

Colt McCoy 15 – Cardinals QB

W/L Record: 10-23

TD/INT: 33-29

ANY/A: 5.01

Over the past few seasons especially, McCoy has hit his stride as a solid backup option. He’s managed to win a few games and has been solid, if unspectacular. His real value has come as a veteran mentor presence, however.

Kyle Allen 16 – Texans QB

W/L Record: 7-10

TD/INT: 24-17

ANY/A: 5.27

For about four games back in 2019, the Panthers looked like they might have found a gem with Allen, as he won his first four starts with seven touchdowns and no interceptions. He threw 15 picks in his next eight starts, however, and made up for lost time. When he’s avoided the turnovers — and they have tended to come in bunches — Allen has actually been pretty effective. He has a good arm and plus mobility, the key for him will just be developing consistency. Given he’s still just 26, it’s reasonable to expect some growth from him in the coming years.

Trevor Siemian 17 – Bears QB

W/L Record: 13-16

TD/INT: 41-27

ANY/A: 5.4

A former seventh-round pick out of Northwestern, Siemian has radically exceeded all expectations for what his NFL career should be. Whenever he’s been pressed into the lineup, he’s punched above his weight class. He had a winning record over two seasons in Denver as the replacement for Peyton Manning, and although the Saints were 0-4 with Siemian starting last season, that doesn’t include two other games where he played the majority of the snaps and New Orleans won. He finished 2021 with a respectable 11-3 touchdown/interception ratio.

Brian Hoyer 18 – Patriots QB

W/L Record: 16-23

TD/INT: 53-35

ANY/A: 5.93

Perhaps Hoyer has benefited from playing with some great players and coaches in the past. He’s had Kyle Shanahan call plays for him at multiple stops and thrown to guys like DeAndre Hopkins and Josh Gordon back when Gordon was dominant. He hasn’t won a start since 2016 and is 0 for his last eight. Like McCoy, his experience as a veteran is probably the most valuable thing he brings to the table right now.

19 – Titans QB Malik Willis

Rookie

This is arguably too low for Willis after the flashes he showed during the preseason. He has a cannon for an arm and runs like a running back. Still, his rawness showed up at other times with his accuracy, timing and penchant to take sacks. It’s important to remember teams run pretty vanilla schemes for the most part during the preseason which plays to Willis’ strengths right now. He might get an opportunity to prove himself as the Titans elected to make him the primary backup to Ryan Tannehill, but the regular season is a different beast.

21 – Falcons QB Desmond Ridder

Rookie

Just like Willis, Ridder showed a lot of flashes this preseason but also showed why he’s probably not quite ready to start. His accuracy ran hot and cold in college and he was prone to bouts of bad decision-making, and both flaws showed up on his preseason tape.

Mike White 22- Jets QB

W/L Record: 1-2

TD/INT: 5-8

ANY/A: 4.96

White had a blazing hot streak in his first two starts, throwing for more than 400 yards in an upset win over the eventual AFC champion Bengals and picking up where he left off on the first drive against the Colts the next game. However, White left that game with a weird arm injury and struggled mightily against the Bills the following week with no touchdowns and four interceptions. It’s not clear what exactly the Jets have in White but it’s interesting at least.

Chad Henne 23- Chiefs QB

W/L Record: 18-36

TD/INT: 60-63

ANY/A: 4.95

Henne is here almost exclusively for his clutch performance in the 2020 divisional round when Patrick Mahomes was knocked out with a concussion and he had to finish off the win with a clutch couple of plays at the end. He hasn’t seen much action aside from that, though the bright side is he hasn’t tossed a regular season interception since 2014.

Blaine Gabbert 22 – Buccaneers QB

W/L Record: 13-35

TD/INT: 50-47

ANY/A: 4.34

I don’t have much to say about Gabbert, just a couple of humorous notes:

1: Remember when Bruce Arians tried to front that they were totally fine rolling with Gabbert as Brady’s replacement this year?

2

Cooper Rush 25 – Cowboys QB

W/L Record: 1-0

TD/INT: 3-1

ANY/A: 7.92

On one hand, Rush just about lost his backup job to Will Grier this preseason and ended up on the practice squad. On the other, his lone start was an outstanding shootout win against the Vikings where Rush had the game-winning touchdown pass.

Chase Daniel 26 – Chargers QB

W/L Record: 2-3

TD/INT: 8-7

ANY/A: 4.82

Few players in NFL history have made so much for so little. We haven’t seen much of Daniel in action but the little bit we have seen hasn’t been great.

Brett Rypien 27 – Broncos QB

W/L Record: 1-0

TD/INT: 2-4

ANY/A: 3.6

Rypien has just one start to his name and it was a mixed bag, with two touchdown passes as well as three interceptions in a win. He’s improved enough behind the scenes since then to survive a coaching staff change, however, and win the backup job this preseason.

John Wolford 28 – Rams QB

W/L Record: 1-0

TD/INT: 0-2

ANY/A: 2.89

Wolford’s best attributes are his toughness and mobility. He won his only start back in 2020 in a semi-critical game for the Rams. He was not impressive as a passer, though. The Rams like him because his legs give their offense a different dimension and are useful on the scout team.

29 – Dolphins QB Skylar Thompson

Rookie

Perhaps this is a bit of a precocious ranking for Thompson but he opened eyes this preseason with his play. He completed 75 percent of his passes for 450 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions, forcing Miami to carry him on the active roster as a seventh-round rookie.

N/A

Buechele is a personal favorite of mine. He’s similar in a lot of ways to guys like Minshew and Keenum as former Air Raid quarterbacks who aren’t blessed with top-notch physical tools, but are competitive, mobile and can sling it. He also earned a spot on the active roster and could push out Henne eventually.

31 – Commanders QB Sam Howell

Rookie

The NFL’s 2022 preseason leader in passing yards, Howell definitely turned some heads this summer. He had some hype as a potential No. 1 pick a year ago, but that evaporated after an uneven final college season. The fifth round was probably too low, however, and Howell made a compelling case for that. He’s still a work in progress but he has a lot of similar strengths (and weaknesses) as Heinicke, just with better athletic tools.

Sam Ehlinger 32 – Colts QB

N/A

Indianapolis decided to keep Ehlinger as a third-string quarterback for fear of losing him to another team. He doesn’t have a strong arm and his accuracy has been scattershot in the past. But he’s tough as nails and HC Frank Reich raves about his football character. At a minimum, the Colts think they have a long-term backup on their hands to develop further behind the older veterans.

Teams with backups not listed:

Bengals QB Brandon Allen: Has stuck around in Cincinnati because he knows the system and is cheap. Career record of 2-7, 10/6 touchdown to interception ratio, 4.91 career ANY/A.

Browns QB Josh Dobbs: A third-stringer pressed into No. 2 duty because of Deshaun Watson’s suspension.

Jaguars QB C.J. Beathard: Had some glimmers of potential as a backup in a Shanahan offense as evidenced by 18-13 TD/INT ratio and 5.34 ANY/A, but his record of 2-10 is dismal.

Lions QB Nate Sudfeld: The Lions new backup after a full offseason and summer of David Blough vs Tim Boyle left them unsatisfied. The most notable moment of Sudfeld’s career so far is when his insertion into a game in the fourth quarter of the regular season finale in 2020 led to tanking allegations against the Eagles.

Raiders QB Jarrett Stidham: Once upon a time, the Patriots tried to sell that Stidham was their legitimate replacement plan for Tom Brady in 2020. He got very limited playing time that season and did not impress with it.

Vikings QB Nick Mullens: Another ex-Shanahan quarterback who might have been propped up by the scheme, Mullens has a career 26-22 TD/INT ratio and ANY/A of 6.19. His record is just 5-12, however.

This Week In Football

Nickels & Dimes

Quick-hit thoughts and observations from around the NFL…

Just to understand how rotted the NFL brain is by the pursuit of winning, the Bills were willing to put their head in the sand regarding gange-rape accusations and hope no one ever found out so they could keep their sixth-round punter…

It’s always interesting to go back and look at the undrafted free agent spotlight piece. Some end up working out, sometimes some of the wildest longshots like Falcons WR and former lacrosse star Jared Bernhardt. Meanwhile the guys with all the hype like Chiefs WR Justyn Ross and former Eagles QB Carson Strong rarely seem to live up to it…

For posterity’s sake, five of the 32 UDFAs I highlighted in May ended up making a team: Colts LB JoJo Domann, Commanders TE Armani Rogers, Bernhardt, Patriots S Brenden Schooler and Vikings DE Luiji Vilain…

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson remains unsigned and the current line of thinking is that it’s because he’s asking for the same deal or more than what the Browns gave Watson. The issue is a number of quarterbacks have signed deals since then and all took more conventional guarantee structures. So precedent is not on Jackson’s side…

That’s led to another round of folks saying Jackson needs to quit fooling around and hire an agent to represent him so he can get signed already. I actually don’t think he needs to do that. Jackson can regain leverage by playing out his deal and forcing the Ravens to either meet his demands or use the franchise tag. Baltimore can only realistically tag him twice, meaning Jackson could hit unrestricted free agency in 2025 when he’s still only 28. If the Ravens won’t give him a fully-guaranteed deal, odds are some other team will…

Jackson does take on some injury risk by doing this. He is tackled more than most quarterbacks, though there’s an argument to be made he’s actually avoiding more contact as a runner than he would inside the pocket where he can’t protect himself as well. Jackson himself will point out he was hurt last year while inside the pocket. Regardless, I think the case of Dak Prescott proves the injury threshold to see a loss of value in a quarterback is pretty high. His deal was almost unaffected. Anything can happen on a football field but I think there’s a case to be made that Jackson’s taking an acceptable level of risk if the difference ends up being $100 million in guarantees…

While we’re on the subject of the Ravens, they stretched their preseason win streak to an amazing 23 games. They haven’t lost an exhibition match since 2015. Anecdotally, I always feel like the Ravens roster is annually one of the deepest, particularly on the offensive and defensive lines. Could explain it…

I’m hopeful the trend of fewer injuries this preseason continues, and that NFL teams have made real progress with their sports science and load management programs to keep their best players healthy. There’s no way to know for sure until a few more years of data come in. It also means the early-season wave of injuries is going to come as a shock to the system, and I hope teams don’t overreact and worry that they weren’t conditioned enough. There’s no getting around the fact that football is a brutal game and injuries are going to happen. It’s better for everyone if fewer of them happen before Labor Day…