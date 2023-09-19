Nick Chubb May Require Two Separate Knee Surgeries

Josina Anderson reports that there was “initial talk” that Browns RB Nick Chubb could potentially need two surgeries to address the knee injury he sustained during Monday’s loss to the Steelers.

Anderson says the first surgery could be scheduled within the next 7-10 days and the second occurring several weeks after. Anderson does caution that this is “preliminary talk” at this time.

Chubb suffered a multi-ligament knee injury with Anderson confirming that he tore his meniscus.

Chubb suffered a prior major knee injury during his college career at Georgia. This would be an unprecedented return to the NFL if he’s able to work his way back to the playing field.

Chubb, 28, was drafted by the Browns in the second round out of Georgia in 2018. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $7,383,094 contract when Cleveland signed him to a three-year, $36 million extension in back in 2021.

He’s set to make a base salary of $10.850,000 in 2023.

In 2023, Chubb appeared in two games for the Browns and rushed for 167 yards on 27 carries to go along with 21 yards on four receptions.

We’ll have more regarding Chubb as the news is available.