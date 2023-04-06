No Official Visits Yet For North Carolina WR Josh Downs

According to Ian Rapoport, North Carolina WR Josh Downs has not yet scheduled any official visits with teams, which is a bit of an oddity.

That’s not necessarily a bad sign for Downs, however, who is viewed as an extremely clean and safe prospect who’s expected to go somewhere in the second or third rounds.

In our pre-draft visit tracker, we have Downs reported as meeting with the Patriots, Saints and Titans at his pro day, as well as another meeting with the Cowboys, potentially virtual.

Downs, 21, was a two-year starter at North Carolina and was named first-team All-ACC in 2021 and 2022. He declared for the 2023 NFL Draft after his junior season.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has him rated as his No. 42 overall prospect and No. 6 receiver. NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney.

During his three-year college career, Downs recorded 202 receptions for 2,483 yards and 22 touchdowns in 28 games.