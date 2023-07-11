No Players Selected In 2023 Supplemental Draft

The NFL held the Supplemental Draft for the first time in three years on Tuesday and no players were selected by any of the 32 NFL franchises, per Tom Pelissero.

This year, only two players were available for selection in Jackson State WR Malachi Wideman and Purdue WR Milton Wright. Both players can now sign with any team.

The event is an opportunity for players that typically had eligibility issues and weren’t in the regular draft to make the jump to the NFL. Teams submit blind bids on prospects, with the pick coming out of their allotment for the following year. Ties are broken by a weighted lottery based heavily on the previous year’s draft order.

In the most recent supplemental draft in 2019, the Cardinals used a fifth-round pick on S Jalen Thompson. Former WR Josh Gordon is another prominent supplemental draft pick, with the Browns using a second-round pick.

Wideman, 22, was a four-star recruiting prospect who initially committed to Tennessee. However, he transferred after just one season to Jackson State.

During his two years at Jackson State, Wideman appeared in 17 games and recorded 37 receptions for 589 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Wright, 22, was ruled academically ineligible for the 2022 season in May. He would have been Purdue’s top receiver had he returned last year.

Wright previously missed the Music City Bowl for academic issues.

During his college career at Purdue, Wright appeared in 27 games and caught 99 passes for 1,325 yards receiving and 10 total touchdowns over the course of three seasons.