Ohio State C Luke Wypler Declares For 2023 NFL Draft

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

Ohio State C Luke Wypler announced that he is forgoing his remaining collegiate eligibility and declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. 

Wypler, 21, was a two-year starter at Ohio State and earned third-team All-Big Ten honors in 2022. He also earned an Honorable Mention for All-Ben Ten honors in 2021. 

During his three-year college career, Wypler appeared in 27 games for the Buckeyes. 

 

