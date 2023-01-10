Ohio State C Luke Wypler Declares For 2023 NFL Draft

Ohio State C Luke Wypler announced that he is forgoing his remaining collegiate eligibility and declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.
— Wypler (@LukeWypler) January 11, 2023
Wypler, 21, was a two-year starter at Ohio State and earned third-team All-Big Ten honors in 2022. He also earned an Honorable Mention for All-Ben Ten honors in 2021.
During his three-year college career, Wypler appeared in 27 games for the Buckeyes.
