Packers Firing DC Joe Barry

According to Tom Pelissero, the Packers have fired DC Joe Barry.

Green Bay’s defense has been a problem spot the past two seasons but Barry had the unit playing well at the end of this past season and it was a big reason the Packers made the playoffs and advanced to the divisional round.

Still, HC Matt LaFleur evidently felt the need to upgrade going forward was too great to keep the status quo another year.

Barry, 53, began his NFL coaching career with the 49ers back in 2000 as their quality control coordinator. Later caught on with the Buccaneers and served as their linebackers coach before he was hired to be the Lions’ defensive coordinator in 2007.

Barry returned to Tampa Bay for one season before he was hired by the Chargers as their linebackers coach. After four years in San Diego, Barry landed Washington’s defensive coordinator job but was unfortunately fired back in 2017.

The Rams later signed Barry as their assistant HC/LBs coach. He was hired away by the Packers in 2021 to be their defensive coordinator.

In 2023, the Packers ranked No. 10 in scoring defense and No. 17 in total defense, including No. 9 against the pass and No. 28 against the run.