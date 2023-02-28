Packers GM: ‘All Options On Table’ Regarding Aaron Rodgers

On Tuesday, Packers GM Brian Gutekunst told reporters at the Combine that “all options are on the table” regarding QB Aaron Rodgers until they’re able to speak and discuss a potential return.

“He’s a great player, but until we have those conversations, I think all options are on the table,” Gutekunst said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “We need to have those conversations. We want what’s best for the Green Bay Packers, what’s best for him so we’ll get to that coming up.”

Rodgers just completed his four-day self-isolation so we should have an idea about what his plans are for the 2023 season at some point in the near future.

However, Gutekunst made it clear that Jordan Love is ready to play, depending on how things play out with Rodgers from here.

Rodgers, 39, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that includes over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers was owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year, $150 million extension this offseason with $101 million of the deal guaranteed.

In 2022, Rodgers appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 3,695 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions to go along with 94 yards rushing and a touchdown.

We’ll have more regarding the Packers and Rodgers as the news is available.