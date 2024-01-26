Packers Interviewing Brandon Staley For DC Job

Matt Schneidman and Dianna Russini are reporting that the Packers are interviewing former Chargers HC Brandon Staley for their defensive coordinator job.

Staley’s name has been connected to the Dolphins’ job in recent days, but it appears as though he’s interested in other opportunities.

The Packers are just beginning their coordinator search but several names have been connected to the job including Staley, Wink Martindale, Aubrey Pleasants, Jim Leonhard and Jerry Gray.

Staley, 41, began his coaching career at Northern Illinois in 2006 and worked for a number of schools including St. Thomas, Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College, Tennessee, James Madison and John Carroll before taking his first NFL coaching job with the Bears in 2017.

Staley followed Vic Fangio to Denver after he was hired as their head coach. Stanley coached outside linebackers for three years before the Rams hired him as their defensive coordinator for the 2020 season.

From there, the Chargers hired Staley as their head coach back in January of 2021. However, the Chargers opted to move on from Staley during the 2023 season.

Throughout his three-year tenure as head coach, Staley coached 47 games for the Chargers with a record of 24-23.