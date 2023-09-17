Packers OL Elgton Jenkins Believed To Have MCL Sprain

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Packers OL Elgton Jenkins is believed to have suffered an MCL sprain during Sunday’s loss to the Falcons.

The plan from here is for him to get an MRI, but it’s likely Jenkins will miss time with this injury.

Jenkins worked his way back from an ACL tear last year.

Jenkins, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Packers back in 2019. He’s in the final year of his four-year, $6,782,618 rookie contract with the Packers that included a $2,952,812 signing bonus.

Jenkins was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when the Packers signed him to a four-year, $68 million extension last year.

In 2023, Jenkins appeared in and started two games for the Packers.