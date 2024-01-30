Packers Request Interview With Ravens LB Coach Zach Orr For DC Vacancy

According to Tom Pelissero, the Packers requested an interview with Ravens LB coach Zach Orr for their defensive coordinator job.

Green Bay’s candidate list currently includes:

Former Chargers HC Brandon Staley (Interview)

(Interview) Bills LB coach Bobby Babich (Interview)

(Interview) Cowboys DL coach Aden Durde (Interview)

(Interview) Broncos DBs coach Christian Parker (Interview)

(Interview) Ravens secondary coach Dennard Wilson (Interview)

(Interview) Ravens LB coach Zach Orr (Interview)

Orr, 34, wound up signing on with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of North Texas back in May of 2014. He played three seasons before being forced to medically retire.

Shortly afterward, the Ravens hired Orr to their coaching staff as a defensive analyst. He spent a year in Jacksonville as the OLB coach under Urban Meyer before returning to Baltimore in 2022 to coach inside linebackers.