Packers Ruled Out WR Christian Watson From Week 1

Packers HC Matt LaFleur announced they’ve ruled out WR Christian Watson from Week 1 due to a hamstring injury, per Adam Schefter.
Watson missed the entire week of practice after suffering his hamstring issue. It’s a big blow to Green Bay’s offense, which will now be without their No. 1 receiving option.
Watson, 23, is a former second-round pick by the Packers in the 2022 NFL Draft out of North Dakota State. He’s in the second year of a four-year $9,241,031 rookie contract, including a $3,900,750 signing bonus.
In 2022, Watson appeared in 14 games and recorded 41 receptions on 66 targets for 611 yards (14.9 YPC) and seven touchdowns.
