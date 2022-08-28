Packers Waiving LB Ty Summers

According to Ian Rapoport, the Packers are waiving LB Ty Summers from the roster.

Rapoport thinks Summers could draw waiver wire interest from another team for his role on special teams.

Summers, 26, is a former seventh-round pick by the Packers in the 2019 NFL Draft out of TCU. He’s entering the fourth year of his four-year, $2,617,904 rookie contract and was set to earn a base salary of $965,000 in 2022.

In 2021, Summers appeared in 14 games for the Packers and recorded eight total tackles and a fumble recovery.