Packers Worked Out Four Players

The Green Bay Packers hosted four players for a workout, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list of players includes:

CB Troy Pride DB Arnold Tarpley LB Wilson Huber CB James Campbell

Pride, 25, was a two-year starter at Notre Dame. The Panthers selected him with the No. 113 pick in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

He was entering the third year of a four-year, $4,075,339 rookie contract that included a $780,339 signing bonus when the Panthers waived him. He was waived by the Panthers in July after missing the entire 2021 season due to injury.

The Saints signed Pride to a futures contract back in January.

In 2020, Pride appeared in 14 games for the Panthers and recorded 42 total tackles, no sacks or interceptions, and two pass deflections.