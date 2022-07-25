Packers Worked Out Six Players, Including QB Nate Stanley

According to Rob Demovksy, the Packers worked out several players including QB Nate Stanley.

The full list of players worked out by the team includes:

Stanley, 24, was a three-year starter at Iowa and an All-Big Ten honorable mention as a senior. The Vikings used the No. 244 overall pick in the seventh round on him back in 2020.

He signed a four-year, $3,372,549 contract that includes a $77,549 signing bonus and has bounced on and off the Vikings roster since being drafted, spending his last two seasons on the practice squad.

During his college career at Iowa, Stanley completed 58.3 percent of his passes for 8,297 yards, 68 touchdowns, and 23 interceptions over the course of four seasons and 44 games.