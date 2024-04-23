South Carolina WR Xavier Legette Visited 14 Teams

In an interview with Justin Melo, South Carolina WR Xavier Legette revealed that he has visited with 14 different NFL teams.

The full list from Legette includes:

49ers Broncos Buccaneers Chargers Chiefs Colts Eagles Jaguars Lions Packers Ravens Steelers Texans

He has also had a visit with the Carolina Panthers, which would make it fourteen total visits for him so far.

He is currently projected to be a first or second-round pick in the draft this week.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those 30. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Legette, 23, was a four-year starter at South Carolina and earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2023.

During his five-year college career, Legette appeared in 53 games and recorded 113 receptions for 1,678 yards (14.8 YPC) and 12 touchdowns.

We will have more news on Legette as it becomes available.