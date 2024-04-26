NFC Notes: Terrion Arnold, Jordan Morgan, J.J. McCarthy, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Once CB Terrion Arnold started sliding past his expected draft status, the Lions felt they had to make a move to trade up and get him. Detroit GM Brad Holmes is enamored with the pick and went through the process to move up.

“It wasn’t a whole lot of trade backs that early just because it kind of fell, I think well for a lot of people,” Holmes said, via Jeff Risdon of the Lions Wire. “So, I’m still a little kind of – never thought he would be there, but we couldn’t be more thrilled.”

“We had a pretty, let’s call it ‘significant’ line underneath him to the next guy in our opinion. It wasn’t – we didn’t really have a lot of guys that were up there even in that first round bucket at that position, but he was one of the small few that was even up there in consideration for us.”

Packers

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said first-round OL Jordan Morgan can play both guard and tackle roles.

“Versatile offensive lineman like we like. Really athletic. We feel he can play four positions for us. Two-time team captain. Our kind of guy,” Gutekunst said, via PackersWire. “I think he can play all four spots (both tackle spots, both guard spots). He’s a really smart kid…we expect he’ll be a quick learner.”

Gutekunst characterized Morgan as a prospect with “left tackle feet” but can also move inside to use his strength.

“Left tackle feet. Very athletic kid. Really sturdy strong lower body. Did 27 reps on the bench press, so he’s a really strong athlete. When you move inside, things move a little quicker and handle a little more power, and he’s certainly shown an ability to do that.”

Gutekunst was very impressed with how Morgan played last season after suffering a torn ACL to end the 2022 season.

“It was remarkable how well he played early in the season coming off of it (injury). He kept getting better and better, so that gave us a lot of confidence about where he’s headed.”

Vikings

The Vikings made a few moves in the draft on Thursday, moving up one spot to take QB J.J. McCarthy at pick No. 10 and then moving up six spots to take DE Dallas Turner at pick No. 17. Minnesota GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah doesn’t want to feel like they missed out on someone they like because of a lack of aggressiveness.

“You know, we’re always talking about minimizing regret,” Adofo-Mensah said, via Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune. “If you’re sitting on your couch one day, and you’re like, ‘That extra fifth [-round pick] or whatever it was, and you could have had a chance at a guy you think could be special,’ you’re never going to care about that fifth-round pick. And there’s ways of getting it back. Obviously, I’m a spreadsheet guy myself, but sometimes, you’ve got to step out from there, take your Clark Kent glasses off, have a championship mindset and swing for a great player.”