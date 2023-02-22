Packers Working To Re-Sign WR Allen Lazard

Matt Lombardo of Heavy.com, citing league sources, reports that the Packers are making an effort to re-sign veteran WR Allen Lazard before the start of free agency.

Lombardo mentions that Aaron Rodgers‘ decision of whether to return could factor into what the Packers are able to do, but he believes it would still make sense for Green Bay to retain Lazard, even if the veteran quarterback moves on.

Green Bay still has to clear some cap room this offseason either way.

The free agent receiver class is very limited, which means Lazard is in line position to be one of the best available options this offseason.

Lazard, 27, wound up signing on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa State back in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Jaguars, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Jaguars later re-signed Lazard to their practice squad after he cleared waivers before the Packers signed him to their active roster toward the end of the 2018 season. He was re-signed by the Packers as an exclusive rights free agent the following two offseasons and was tendered at the second-round level as a restricted free agent last year.

Lazard is now in line to be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career this offseason.

In 2022, Lazard appeared in 15 games for the Packers and caught 60 passes for 788 yards receiving and six touchdowns.

