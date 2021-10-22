Panthers Designate DB Myles Hartsfield To Return From IR

The Carolina Panthers officially designated DB Myles Hartsfield to return from injured reserve on Friday, according to Tom Pelissero.
This opens a three-week window of time for the Panthers to activate him from injured reserve and add him to their 53-man roster.
Hartsfield, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Ole Miss back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Panthers and has been on their active roster ever since.
In 2021, Hartsfield has appeared in one game and recorded two tackles and a pass deflection.
