Panthers Expect To Let DE Haason Reddick Test Free Agency

On Wednesday at the NFL Combine, Panthers GM Scott Fitterer said he anticipates letting DE Haason Reddick test free agency following a conversation with his agent, per Cameron Wolfe.

Reddick signed a one-year, prove-it deal with the Panthers after a breakout 2020 season, and he followed it up with another double-digit sack season in 2021.

Although he’s a little bit small for an edge player, that kind of production tends to get players paid, and it seems like that very well could come from someone besides the Panthers.

Reddick, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Cardinals out of Temple back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $13.47 million fully guaranteed contract when the Cardinals opted to decline his fifth-year option worth $10,089,000 for the 2021 season.

Reddick was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a one-year deal with the Panthers worth up to $8 million.

In 2021, Reddick appeared in 16 games for the Panthers and recorded 68 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, two forced fumbles and one recovery.

