Panthers Exploring Trade Market For WR, Safety Help

According to Ian Rapoport, the Panthers have explored the trade market for help at wide receiver.

He says the team has called several teams about potential starting-level receivers who could help upgrade their group. Right now veterans Adam Thielen and DJ Chark lead the group along with second-round WR Jonathan Mingo.

Overall, it’s been a problem spot for Carolina however, and it’s contributed to the slow start for first-round QB Bryce Young. Carolina is a little short on future draft capital after the trade for Young but Rapoport notes enabling Young to have success is the team’s top priority.

Rapoport adds right now the Panthers have given no indications they are looking to sell off assets for more picks even though they’re 0-3. Still, he notes it’s a little early for that with a month until the trade deadline, and other teams like the Broncos aren’t quite ready to sell yet either.

He mentions the team has explored its trade options at safety as well after losing veteran starter Xavier Woods to a major hamstring injury.

