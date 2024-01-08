Panthers Fire GM Scott Fitterer

According to Ian Rapoport, the Panthers have fired GM Scott Fitterer.

This doesn’t come as a huge surprise given Carolina’s immense struggles this season, although there had been some questions about whether it would be immediately after the season ended.

The Panthers will now move forward and need to hire both a new coach and a new general manager, and owner Dave Tepper is under a lot of pressure to get this right.

Fitterer, 50, joined the Seahawks as an area scout back in 2001 and worked his way up to director of college scouting in 2010 before being promoted to VP of football operations.

He was a popular name in GM searches for a few years, interviewing for multiple jobs before being hired by the Panthers in 2021.

In three years under Fitterer, the Panthers compiled a record of 14-37 with no playoff appearances.