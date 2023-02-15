Panthers Formally Announce They’re Retaining Three Coaches

The Carolina Panthers announced on Wednesday that they are retaining three coaches to new HC Frank Reich‘s staff including OL coach James Campen, assistant OL coach Robert Kugler, and ST coach Chris Tabor.

Campen oversaw a revamped Panthers’ offensive line that included a strong rookie performance from OL Ikem Ekwonu.

Campen, 58, played in the NFL for eight seasons as a center with the Packers and Saints. He got his NFL coaching start with the Packers in 2004 as an assistant offensive line coach and he was with the team until 2018, rising to OL coach and run-game coordinator.

Campen joined the Browns as an associate HC/OL coach in 2019. He left after one season to join the Chargers as their OL coach. After the team fired HC Anthony Lynn, he joined the Texans in the same position but only lasted one season in Houston. Carolina hired him to their staff in January of last year.

Tabor, 52, began his coaching career as a high school assistant back in 1993. He held a number of high school and college jobs before he eventually accepted his first NFL coaching job with the Bears in 2008 as their assistant special teams coach.

Tabor departed for the Browns special teams coordinator job in 2011 and eventually returned to the Bears under Matt Nagy as his special teams coordinator.

From there, Tabor joined the Panthers last offseason as the team’s special teams coordinator.