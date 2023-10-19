Panthers Give WR Terrace Marshall Permission To Seek Trade

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Panthers have given WR Terrace Marshall permission to seek a trade.

The team and his agent are on the same page that they’ll look to see if the player can find a bigger role elsewhere. He’s currently fourth in the receiver pecking order in Carolina.

If Marshall’s camp doesn’t find anything it likes, the team has made it known he’d be welcome back. He has two years remaining on his rookie contract.

We’ve identified Marshall as a potential trade candidate to watch ahead of the October 31 deadline in our 2023 NFL Trade Catalog.

Marshall, 23, was a three-year starter at LSU and opted out after seven games in 2020. The Panthers drafted Marshall with pick No. 59 overall in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Marshall is in the third year of a four-year deal worth $5,729,487 million that also included a $1,526,899 signing bonus.

In 2023, Marshall has appeared in five games for the Panthers and caught 16 passes on 27 targets for 114 yards and no touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Marshall as the news is available.