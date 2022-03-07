Panthers Have Received Trade Calls For Christian McCaffrey, Want A 1st-Plus In Return

According to Jonathan Jones, the Panthers have fielded multiple trade inquiries for RB Christian McCaffrey.

Jones says Carolina hasn’t put McCaffrey on the trade block but teams have called anyway. He adds the Panthers are looking for a first-round pick and another piece to relinquish McCaffrey.

Since signing a deal that made him the NFL’s highest-paid running back, McCaffrey has struggled to stay on the field, leading to speculation he could be available for a struggling Panthers team that needs to add picks.

Still, McCaffrey is still by far the team’s best and most recognizable player when healthy.

McCaffrey, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Panthers back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $17.224 million contract when the Panthers signed him to a new four-year, $64 million contract extension that also included his expected fifth-year option.

Carolina opted to restructure McCaffrey’s deal last March. He’s set to make base salaries of $8.4 million and $11.8 million the next two seasons.

In 2021, McCaffrey appeared in seven games for the Panthers and rushed 99 times for 442 yards and one touchdown. He also added 37 receptions on 41 targets for 343 yards and another score.