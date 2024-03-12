Panthers Hosting D.J. Wonnum For Visit

Sheena Quick reports that the Panthers are set to host free-agent pass rusher D.J. Wonnum on Wednesday.

Wonnum, 26, was drafted by the Vikings in the fourth round out of South Carolina in the 2020 NFL Draft. He finished the final year of a four-year, $4.04 million rookie contract and is now an unrestricted free agent.

He suffered a partially torn quad and finished the season on injured reserve in Minnesota.

In 2023, Wonnum appeared in 15 games for the Vikings and recorded 62 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, eight sacks, one fumble recovery returned for a touchdown, and six pass deflections.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available

2024 NFL Free Agents list.