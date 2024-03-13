Panthers Hosting OLB Jadeveon Clowney For Visit

According to Mike Garafolo, veteran OLB Jadeveon Clowney will take a visit with the Panthers this week.

Carolina is also hosting DE Chase Young and DE D.J. Wonnum today as they look to rebuild an edge rushing group that is totally barren after trading OLB Brian Burns.

Clowney is coming off one of the best seasons of his career and is from Rock Hill, South Carolina, close to where the Panthers play.

Clowney, 31, is a former No. 1 overall pick of the Texans back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $22.272 million contract when the Texans picked up his fifth-year option which paid him $12.306 million for the 2018 season.

Houston franchised Clowney before trading him to the Seahawks at the start of the regular season in 2019. It took until September in 2020 for him to a sign one-year deal worth up to $15 million with the Titans.

Clowney signed with the Browns on one-year deals in 2021 and 2022, the second worth $11 million. He caught on with the Ravens in 2023 on another one-year deal.

In 2023, Clowney appeared in all 17 games for the Ravens and recorded 43 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, a recovery and five pass defenses.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available Free Agents list.